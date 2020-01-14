British tourist is filmed punching a man on Bangkok metro

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

A British man savagely punched a Thai commuter after turning into enraged when he knocked his cellphone to the ground and didn’t apologise profusely sufficient.

Footage taken on a smartphone on Bangkok’s Metropolitan Fast Transit (MRT) metro line exhibits the Thai man stumble upon the vacationer, inflicting his iPhone to fall on the bottom.

The person apologised for the accident however the British man flies right into a match of rage, smashing him throughout the face.

The attacker, who’s a head taller than the slight man, can then be seen stalking him as he strikes across the practice.

A yellow-shirted Thai passenger and a person who seems to have been with the British traveller, attempt to calm the state of affairs and cease the violence from escalating.

Each males stand in between the thug and his sufferer however he nonetheless manages to land a pair extra blasts on the Thai man’s chin.

The sufferer bought off the practice at Hua Lamphong station to keep away from the livid Westerner.

One Fb consumer stated: ‘They need to have taken the [beaten] individual to the station workers. Then have taken the injured individual to the police station. The wrongdoers should pay.’

One other requested: ‘Why are foreigners so offended?’