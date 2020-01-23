British-trained doctor who murdered his wife and daughter by poisoning them struck off UK register

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

A British-trained Hong Kong physician who murdered his spouse and daughter by poisoning them utilizing carbon monoxide has been struck off the UK medical register.

Anaesthetist Dr Kim Solar Khaw, 54, ‘used his specialist information’ to hold out the ‘abhorrent’ murders of his relations in 2015, in response to a medical tribunal.

Khaw was convicted of two counts of homicide and given two life sentences following his trial on the Excessive Court docket of the Hong Kong Particular Administrative Area final yr.

He has now been struck off by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) within the UK.

Khaw killed his 47-year-old spouse Wong Siew Fing and their 16-year-old daughter by filling a yoga train ball with carbon monoxide, which he sourced from the college the place he labored.

He then planted the ball within the boot of his household’s yellow Mini Cooper.

His spouse and daughter have been later discovered unconscious within the car that had been parked at a bus cease about an hour after leaving dwelling.

Efforts to revive the pair have been unsuccessful and investigators quickly found the partially deflated yoga ball.

Khaw, who on the time was an affiliate professor on the Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong, was additionally registered within the UK having certified on the College of London in 1988.

Investigators found the partially deflated yoga ball within the boot of his household’s yellow Mini Cooper (pictured)

An MPTS tribunal report mentioned: ‘Dr Khaw took the carbon monoxide from the [hospital] the place he was employed as an anaesthetist after an experiment was performed.

‘The tribunal discovered the seriousness of Dr Khaw’s actions to be exacerbated by his utilising his specialist information as an anaesthetist to conduct the murders.

‘A well-informed member of the general public would discover Dr Khaw’s actions abhorrent and that his actions would undermine public confidence within the medical career.

‘He has introduced the medical career into disrepute. Moreover, Dr Khaw has failed to precise any regret for his actions.’

It was heard throughout the trial that Khaw, who pretended he took the fuel to kill rats, had deliberate to homicide his spouse however had not meant to homicide his daughter.

It’s thought that Khaw had develop into estranged from his spouse and their 4 youngsters – though they continued to stay collectively whereas he had an affair with a scholar.

