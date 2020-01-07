British woman, 31, ‘sexually assaulted by Dubai cab driver after falling asleep’

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

Revealed: 05:16 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:16 EST, 7 January 2020

A British girl has been sexually assaulted after falling asleep in a taxi in Dubai.

The 31-year-old stated she was attacked by the 25-year-old Pakistani driver as he drove her dwelling following an evening out in November final yr.

The lady informed a courtroom in Dubai that she climbed into the taxi at 11.35pm and requested the person to take her dwelling to the Silicon Oasis space of town.

A 31-year-old British girl stated she was sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old Pakistani taxi driver after falling asleep in his automotive as he took her dwelling from an evening out in Dubai (file picture)

She then fell asleep, and woke as much as discover that the driving force had parked in a secluded space close to her dwelling stuffed with under-construction buildings.

‘He touched my physique and kissed me. I used to be shocked and pushed him away asking him to cease,’ she stated.

The lady stated she screamed, at which level the driving force returned to his seat and drove her the remainder of the best way dwelling.

After the incident, the driving force allegedly claimed he might have reported the girl for consuming alcohol ‘however as an alternative needed to please me’.

When the driving force dropped the girl at her deal with, she took the licence plate quantity and call police, who subsequently arrested the person.

The lady stated that, as an alternative of taking her dwelling to Silicon Oasis (file picture), the person pulled up in a development space close by, disconnected his automotive’s safety digicam, and attacked her

In accordance with native media, the taxi driver has admitted taking the girl dwelling and telling her that he was conscious she had been consuming alcohol.

A police officer from the Rashidiya station informed the courtroom: ‘He claimed that she flirted with him and touched his face whereas he was driving earlier than she fell asleep.

‘He was excited and parked the car in an empty space and disconnected the cable of the car’s digicam earlier than making an attempt to kiss her.’

Experiences stated that the defendant has admitted a cost of sexual abuse and a verdict is predicted on 13th January.

The taxi driver will stay in police custody till that date. Neither the defendant nor the sufferer have been named.