British woman convicted of lying about Cyprus gang rape pictured near home in Derbyshire

The British girl convicted of mendacity about being gang-raped on vacation in Cyprus has been pictured for the primary time after touchdown again on UK soil.

The 19-year-old, who MailOnline has chosen to not title, was seen close to her dwelling in Lengthy Eaton, Derbyshire in the present day.

She lastly touched down at London Heathrow on Monday after a decide in Cyprus gave her a four-month suspended sentence for the offence of ‘public mischief’.

The younger girl and her mom have vowed to proceed the battle to overturn her conviction and clear her title.

Talking to reporters earlier than she flew dwelling, she mentioned she could not look ahead to a ‘cheeky Nando’s’ and to be reunited along with her pet canine.

The traumatised teen and her mother and father got particular therapy and had been allowed to go away the aircraft first and exit through the airport’s VIP lounge, as they had been ushered by way of the airport by UK police.

Her arrival again within the UK ends her rape and police ordeal that led her to spend 5 weeks in jail and virtually 5 months underneath home arrest.

She claimed she had been gang-raped by 12 Israeli males in her Aiya Napa resort room on the evening of July 17.

However after she retracted her complaints, she was accused of mendacity and pursued by the Cyprian authorities.

The girl’s mom and her psychologist revealed the expertise has left her with publish traumatic stress dysfunction.

Earlier than the courtroom case concluded, she was sleeping for 18 to 20 hours a day, which is a symptom of a situation referred to as hypersomnia.

The 19-year-old was in a consensual relationship with semi-pro footballer Shimon Yusufov (pictured along with her), additionally 19, however instructed police he held her down whereas she was raped by a gang of 12

Docs feared her ordeal would have life-long penalties if she didn’t return dwelling to the UK for therapy.

As she ready to fly dwelling on Monday, the Israeli foobtaller who had a vacation fling with , who later accused him and 11 buddies of gang-raping her in Ayia Napa, taunted her as she was freed and mentioned: ‘I hope she has realized her lesson’.

The 19-year-old was in a consensual relationship with semi-pro footballer Shimon Yusufov, additionally 19, however instructed police he held her down whereas she was raped by a gang of 12 who additionally filmed it on their cell phones in a resort room after an evening out final July.

Yusufov, who performs for Beit Shemesh FC close to Jerusalem, denied rape alongside together with his 11 buddies however mentioned in the present day he accepted she must be allowed to return to Britain after six hellish months in Cyprus.

His lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh instructed MailOnline: ‘He takes the opinion that justice has been finished.

‘She was discovered responsible by the courtroom of mendacity and I hope with this sentence she has realized her lesson. We respect the choice of the courtroom and naturally she was discovered responsible.’

Tel Aviv primarily based Yaslovitch mentioned the woman can be ‘silly’ to launch an enchantment towards her conviction for public mischief, including: ‘The enchantment courtroom will hear the identical proof and are available to the identical conclusion. It’s a loopy factor to do’.