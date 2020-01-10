January 10, 2020 | 7:45am

Gemma Watters, who allegedly disguised herself as a teenage boy to groom dozens of ladies on-line. Metropolitan Police

A twisted British girl allegedly disguised herself as a teenage boy to groom dozens of ladies on-line — so she might sexually assault them, in line with a disturbing new report.

Gemma Watts, 21, of Enfield, North London, is accused of posing as 16-year-old “Jake Waton” on social media and swapping intimate photographs along with her teen victims earlier than assembly up with them at a number of locations throughout the nation, the BBC reported.

Watts has pleaded responsible to sexual offenses involving 4 women — three 15-year-olds and one solely 14 — however police imagine she could have assaulted as many as 50, in line with the report.

In photographs on Snapchat and Instagram, Watts tied her hair in a bun and wore a baseball cap, jogging pants and a hoodie as a disguise, London’s Scotland Yard police advised the BBC.

Gemma Watts Reuters

She allegedly “liked” the profiles of ladies ages 14 to 16, used teen slang, despatched flattering messages and shared suggestive photographs earlier than touring to satisfy along with her victims.

Every of the victims — anyplace from 20 to 50 women — believed they have been speaking to a teenage boy till police revealed Watts’ true identification, authorities stated.

The alleged predator even spent a while disguised as “Jake” with a few of her victims’ dad and mom, police charged.

“It’s been life-changing for all of the victims involved,” Detective Constable Phillipa Kenwright advised the BBC.

A Hampshire physician first raised the alarm to authorities in March 2018 after a younger affected person stated she was seeing an older boy, in line with the report.

Watts confessed to police 4 months later that she had been sexually lively as “Jake” with the primary three victims.

The girl was launched underneath investigation after which busted as soon as once more that October when authorities discovered her on the prepare with a fourth lady, the BBC reported.

Watts pleaded responsible in November 2019 to at least one rely of assault by penetration, three counts of assembly a toddler following sexual grooming and three counts of sexual assault, police advised the outlet.