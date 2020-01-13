Britney Spears art exhibition is making its debut in France this month

An artwork gallery in France has introduced that it will likely be internet hosting an exhibition displaying art work painted by Britney Spears later this month.

Galerie Sympa, within the southwestern village of Figeac, shared particulars of the exhibition on Instagram, writing they have been “thrilled to announce that we will be opening @britneyspears first solo show.”

Opening on January 18, the exhibition is titled ‘Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!’, which is impressed by a caption Spears wrote on Instagram final yr when she posted a video of herself portray exterior.

The gallery says the exhibition will run “till the world ends,” which is a nod to Spears’ 2011 track of the identical identify.

Whether or not Spears is concerned within the exhibition is at present unknown.

See the exhibition announcement under and discover out extra on the gallery’s web site.

The flower portray used to advertise the exhibition is one Spears donated to a Las Vegas charity public sale again in 2017 so as to assist victims of the Root 91 Harvest music competition taking pictures. It was bought to Robin Leach, host of CBS sequence Existence of the Wealthy and Well-known, and went for $10,000 (£7,708).

Final yr, Britney Spears checked right into a psychological well being facility after struggling emotional misery.

She later up to date followers on her standing, saying “all is well,” and that her ‘family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to heal. But don’t fear, I’ll be again very quickly.”

Earlier in 2019, Britney Spears cancelled her Las Vegas residency after her father was hospitalised and nearly died.