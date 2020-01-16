Britons flying to or from Alicante face a second day of chaos as fire continues to rage in airport

By Natalia Penza For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:38 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:42 EST, 16 January 2020

British holidaymakers travelling to and from the Costa Blanca confronted a second day of chaos as a big fireplace noticed the continued closure of Alicante airport in the present day.

Alicante–Elche Airport is predicted to stay closed until at the very least 2pm, after the fireplace broke out within the roof of the busy aviation hub in Spain yesterday.

Lots of of passengers and employees had been evacuated and flights cancelled, with the disruption anticipated to proceed as firefighters wrestle to extinguish the fireplace.

Greater than 50 firefighters are nonetheless engaged on the blaze which was nonetheless raging this morning. One of many crews on the airport stated it had been a ‘lengthy evening’.

The delay in placing out the fireplace, which officers say is below management, has been blamed on entry issues and the ‘slow-burning’ roof materials.

An airport spokesman informed travellers to not go to the airport – which is the fifth busiest in Spain – however to contact their airline for updates.

Yesterday dramatic footage confirmed flames and thick black smoke at Alicante-Elche whereas footage additionally confirmed passengers submitting out of the constructing.

Firefighters had been referred to as battle the blaze which is believed to have originated inside an workplace within the terminal constructing, at 2:30 within the afternoon.

Dozens of flights had been cancelled yesterday as firefighters struggled to comprise the blaze at Alicante airport

Greater than 60 of the 125 flights scheduled to and from the airport on Wednesday had been affected.

Round half the 31 flights scheduled to depart from the airport are thought to have been cancelled, with passengers on one other 14 taken by bus to close by airports in Murcia and Valencia so they may fly from there as an alternative.

Greater than 20 incoming flights had been diverted to Murcia and Valencia and ten had been cancelled earlier than take-off.

‘It is a joke now been outdoors 2.5 hours… [the] coordination of knowledge [is] horrible,’ Tracy Cartland-Ward, 53, who was in Alicante as a part of a enterprise course, informed MailOnline yesterday.

‘Some folks have left however my baggage was already checked in. Sadly for some people it is getting troublesome with no water or drinks, no bogs and Costa espresso even placing tables on outdoors seats to cease folks sitting!

The hearth is believed to have began within the roof of the airport – which is the fifth busiest in Spain

Smoke will be seen billowing from the roof of Alicante airport after a hearth began within the terminal constructing on Wednesday

‘Oh and so as to add insult to damage most Ryanair passengers despatched a four euro voucher for snacks – issuable contained in the airport which they can not get into.’

She added that Ryanair has texted passengers to inform them of a potential seven-hour delay and that the airline employees on the bottom had been giving out blended data.

She stated that somebody informed her the airport might be closed for one or two days.

Cameron Shares, 26, a barrister at Hardwicke Legislation in London, who was visiting household in Alicante this week, informed MailOnline yesterday: ‘We’ve not been allowed again in but. We’ve been informed there’s a 2/three hour wait to see if the fireplace is controllable after which we will probably be informed if flights can depart in the present day.’

A view from the automobile park reveals dense smoke rising from the airport constructing in Alicante on Wednesday

Firefighters work at Alicante-Elche airport in the present day in Alicante after a hearth erupted within the terminal

‘There at the moment are a considerable variety of police and fireplace brigade maintaining everybody again from the terminal however data is disseminated slowly,’ he stated.

‘There was quite a lot of confusion to start with as my group had already handed passport management and had been as a consequence of board so we had been merely herded right into a nook.’

Earlier on Twitter he wrote: ‘Airport employees are performing nonchalant and have merely herded passengers right into a nook of the terminal and not using a single alarm going off.’

A video posted by Twitter consumer @sotiridi reveals columns of dense smoke filling the sky over the airport. One other, taken by the identical individual, reveals the thick clouds and crackling fires erupting from the roof of the terminal.

Pictured: Flames and smoke billowing outdoors the window of the terminal in Alicante on Wednesday