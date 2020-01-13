Brits Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott and Sam Mendes win big at Critics’ Choice Awards with for

Finest Image

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Ladies

Marriage Story

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Finest Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Ladies

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

Finest Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Ladies

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Finest Performing Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman – WINNER

Knives Out

Little Ladies

Marriage Story

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Finest Authentic Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Gained – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Finest Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917 – WINNER

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Finest Modifying

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917 – WINNER

Finest Hair and Make-up

Bombshell – WINNER

Dolemite Is My Title

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Finest Animated Function

Abominable

Frozen II

How one can Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Misplaced My Physique

Lacking Hyperlink

Toy Story four – WINNER

Finest Comedy

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Title – WINNER

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Finest International Language Movie

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Ache and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a Girl on Fireplace

Finest Rating

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Ladies

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker – WINNER

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Finest Actor in a Drama Sequence

Sterling Ok. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Package Harington – Sport of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Physician (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Robust – Succession (HBO) – WINNER

Finest Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Present (Apple) – WINNER

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Sport of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Finest Comedy Sequence

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mother (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Finest Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Christina Applegate – Lifeless to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Turning into a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER

Finest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Different Two (Comedy Central)

Finest Film Made for Tv

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Film (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix) – WINNER

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Finest Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Fashionable Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX) – WINNER

Finest Supporting Actor In A Restricted Sequence Or Film Made For Tv

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel – Fashionable Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO) – WINNER

Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

Finest Animated Sequence

Huge Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – WINNER

The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Finest Comedy Particular

Amy Schumer: Rising (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Dwell in Entrance of a Studio Viewers: Norman Lear’s All within the Household and The Jeffersons (ABC) – WINNER

Ramy Youssef: Emotions (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Foyer Child (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Regular (Netflix)