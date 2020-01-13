News

Brits Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott and Sam Mendes win big at Critics’ Choice Awards with for

January 13, 2020
7 Min Read

Finest Image

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Ladies

Marriage Story

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Parasite

Uncut Gems  

Finest Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Ladies

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

Finest Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Ladies

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Finest Performing Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman – WINNER

Knives Out

Little Ladies

Marriage Story

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Finest Authentic Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Gained – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Finest Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917 – WINNER

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Finest Modifying

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917 – WINNER

Finest Hair and Make-up

Bombshell – WINNER

Dolemite Is My Title

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

Finest Animated Function

Abominable

Frozen II

How one can Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Misplaced My Physique

Lacking Hyperlink

Toy Story four – WINNER

Finest Comedy

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Title – WINNER

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Finest International Language Movie

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Ache and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a Girl on Fireplace

Finest Rating

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Ladies

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker – WINNER

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Finest Actor in a Drama Sequence

Sterling Ok. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Package Harington – Sport of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Physician (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Robust – Succession (HBO) – WINNER

Finest Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Present (Apple) – WINNER

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Sport of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Finest Comedy Sequence

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mother (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Finest Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Christina Applegate – Lifeless to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Turning into a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER 

Finest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Different Two (Comedy Central)

Finest Film Made for Tv

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Film (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix) – WINNER

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Finest Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Fashionable Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX) – WINNER

Finest Supporting Actor In A Restricted Sequence Or Film Made For Tv 

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel – Fashionable Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO) – WINNER

Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

Finest Animated Sequence

Huge Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – WINNER

The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Finest Comedy Particular

Amy Schumer: Rising (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Dwell in Entrance of a Studio Viewers: Norman Lear’s All within the Household and The Jeffersons (ABC) – WINNER

Ramy Youssef: Emotions (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Foyer Child (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Regular (Netflix)

Finest Actor

Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Title

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Finest Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Finest Younger Actor/Actress

Julia Butters – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

Finest Director

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig – Little Ladies

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite – WINNER (tie)

Sam Mendes – 1917 – WINNER (tie)

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Finest Tailored Screenplay

Greta Gerwig – Little Ladies – WINNER

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Finest Manufacturing Design

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Ladies

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

Finest Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Title – WINNER

Julian Day – Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran – Little Ladies

Arianne Phillips – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

Finest Visible Results

1917

Advert Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame – WINNER

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Finest Motion Film

1917

Avengers: Endgame – WINNER

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter three – Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From House

Finest Sci-Fi or Horror Film

Advert Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us – WINNER

Finest Tune

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose – WINNER (tie)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman – WINNER (tie)

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II

“Speechless” – Aladdin

“Spirit “– The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Finest Drama Sequence

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Sport of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO) – WINNER

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Finest Actress in a Drama Sequence

Christine Baranski – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Huge Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Finest Supporting Actress in a Drama Sequence

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – Sport of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern – Huge Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)

Jean Sensible – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER

Meryl Streep – Huge Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Finest Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)

Invoice Hader – Barry (HBO) – WINNER

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – Residing with Your self (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Finest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn 9-9 (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Finest Restricted Sequence

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER

Years and Years (HBO)

Finest Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle – The Pink Line (CBS)

Finest Supporting Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix) – WINNER

Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

Finest Speak Present

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Present (NBC)

Final Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Present with James Corden (CBS) – WINNER (tie)

Late Night time with Seth Meyers (NBC) – WINNER (tie)

