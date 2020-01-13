Brits Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott and Sam Mendes win big at Critics’ Choice Awards with for

Finest Image
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Ladies
Marriage Story
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Finest Actress
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Saoirse Ronan – Little Ladies
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
Finest Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Ladies
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
Finest Performing Ensemble
Bombshell
The Irishman – WINNER
Knives Out
Little Ladies
Marriage Story
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Finest Authentic Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Gained – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Finest Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917 – WINNER
Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
Finest Modifying
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo – Parasite
Fred Raskin – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Lee Smith – 1917 – WINNER
Finest Hair and Make-up
Bombshell – WINNER
Dolemite Is My Title
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman
Finest Animated Function
Abominable
Frozen II
How one can Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Misplaced My Physique
Lacking Hyperlink
Toy Story four – WINNER
Finest Comedy
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Title – WINNER
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Finest International Language Movie
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Ache and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a Girl on Fireplace
Finest Rating
Michael Abels – Us
Alexandre Desplat – Little Ladies
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker – WINNER
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
Finest Actor in a Drama Sequence
Sterling Ok. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Package Harington – Sport of Thrones (HBO)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Physician (ABC)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Robust – Succession (HBO) – WINNER
Finest Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence
Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Present (Apple) – WINNER
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – Sport of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)
Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
Finest Comedy Sequence
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mother (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Finest Actress in a Comedy Sequence
Christina Applegate – Lifeless to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst – On Turning into a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER
Finest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sequence
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon – The Different Two (Comedy Central)
Finest Film Made for Tv
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Film (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix) – WINNER
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Finest Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway – Fashionable Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX) – WINNER
Finest Supporting Actor In A Restricted Sequence Or Film Made For Tv
Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel – Fashionable Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Unhealthy Film (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO) – WINNER
Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)
Finest Animated Sequence
Huge Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix) – WINNER
The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)
Finest Comedy Particular
Amy Schumer: Rising (Netflix)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Dwell in Entrance of a Studio Viewers: Norman Lear’s All within the Household and The Jeffersons (ABC) – WINNER
Ramy Youssef: Emotions (HBO)
Seth Meyers: Foyer Child (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Regular (Netflix)
Finest Actor
Antonio Banderas – Ache and Glory
Robert De Niro – The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Title
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Finest Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER
Finest Younger Actor/Actress
Julia Butters – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
Finest Director
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig – Little Ladies
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite – WINNER (tie)
Sam Mendes – 1917 – WINNER (tie)
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Finest Tailored Screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Little Ladies – WINNER
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Finest Manufacturing Design
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Ladies
Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
Finest Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Title – WINNER
Julian Day – Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran – Little Ladies
Arianne Phillips – As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
Finest Visible Results
1917
Advert Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame – WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
Finest Motion Film
1917
Avengers: Endgame – WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter three – Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From House
Finest Sci-Fi or Horror Film
Advert Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us – WINNER
Finest Tune
“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose – WINNER (tie)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman – WINNER (tie)
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
“Speechless” – Aladdin
“Spirit “– The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Finest Drama Sequence
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Sport of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO) – WINNER
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Finest Actress in a Drama Sequence
Christine Baranski – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman – Huge Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER
Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Finest Supporting Actress in a Drama Sequence
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie – Sport of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern – Huge Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald – The Good Combat (CBS All Entry)
Jean Sensible – Watchmen (HBO) – WINNER
Meryl Streep – Huge Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Finest Actor in a Comedy Sequence
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
Invoice Hader – Barry (HBO) – WINNER
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd – Residing with Your self (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
Finest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Sequence
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn 9-9 (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) – WINNER
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Finest Restricted Sequence
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER
Years and Years (HBO)
Finest Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix) – WINNER
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle – The Pink Line (CBS)
Finest Supporting Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv
Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix) – WINNER
Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
Finest Speak Present
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Present (NBC)
Final Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Present with James Corden (CBS) – WINNER (tie)
Late Night time with Seth Meyers (NBC) – WINNER (tie)
