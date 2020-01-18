Britt Ekland returns to the stage in The Cat And The Canary

Britt Ekland has led a rare life with an array of husbands and lovers who embody Peter Sellers, Rod Stewart, Warren Beatty and the Queen’s cousin, Lord Lichfield.

She has been a Bond Lady reverse Roger Moore in The Man With The Golden Gun, starred within the 1973 cult basic The Wicker Man, appeared with Michael Caine in Get Carter and had two basic rock songs written about her: Rod Stewart’s Tonight’s The Evening and You’re In My Coronary heart. She’s been supplied fur coats, diamonds and lots of an indecent proposal, which is why, now within the workplace of a London rehearsal studio, her hand is gently creeping up my thigh as she illustrates how issues was once when she was a ravishing actress from Sweden within the early Sixties.

Britt Ekland posing for the digital camera in 1971, the 12 months she appeared in Get Carter alongside Michael Caine. ‘Michael Caine was a buddy by means of Peter [Sellers] and wonderful’

‘That form of factor wasn’t simply regular,’ she says, withdrawing her hand with a smile. ‘It was pretty much what you expected when you went along for a job with a director or a producer. It was rampant. And girls just went with it. You smiled politely and, yes, you did have to do things you didn’t need to do, however present me an actress of my age who hasn’t had that have. It was a really completely different time. I feel it’s wonderful these #MeToo ladies can rise up and scream and shout and everybody will hear.

‘But when I started out it wasn’t really easy for girls, particularly in case you wished to work and get on. My first job as an actress on the stage in Sweden concerned me strolling round for hours day by day carrying simply fishnets, excessive heels and a swimming costume. I might have been possibly 18 or 19 years previous and I believed I used to be fortunate. Instances have modified however it was how we grew up. At college if you began carrying a bra, the boy sitting behind you within the class would flick it undone and everybody would chuckle. Now that boy can be in deep trouble. However again then it was arduous to be a lady.’ She leans ahead and smiles. ‘And nowadays it’s very arduous to be a person.’

Ekland with then husband Peter Sellers in 1964. They divorced in 1968 on the grounds of cruelty

Administrators apart, she not often had issues together with her main males. ‘Michael Caine was a friend through Peter [Sellers] and lovely, and Roger Moore was totally joyous to be around. He was a gentleman, he was funny, he was charming and he had the most wonderful manners. We remained friends until he died. But actors were never the problem. I never got jumped on. I never got put in an awkward position. There were moments I hated – I hated everything about working on The Wicker Man. I know it is a cult movie now but at the time it was all about running around topless in the cold. I was pregnant [with Nic, her son from her relationship with record producer Lou Adler] and they used a body double for my bottom because I didn’t need to expose my behind as properly. I did it as a result of I wanted the cash.’

Ekland is a straight shooter. At 77, she stays an especially enticing lady. Her blonde hair is as immaculate as her make-up, her jewelry is simple, as is the outsized gray cashmere jumper. However the slim, lengthy legs are encased in leather-look denims, positively a reminder of her intercourse image days. She shakes her head. ‘No sex. No sex symbol. I have not been in a relationship for 20 years and the only one allowed in my bed is my dog, Bowie [a cute little stray who is sitting on her lap], that’s it. I don’t want a relationship. I don’t need a relationship. I like my life. I wish to work. I like to speak. I really like to offer recommendation.’

Britt Ekland in Los Angeles in 1975 with Rod Stewart, the one ex with whom she has parted on unhealthy phrases

What recommendation does Ekland give? ‘Well, when I talk to young actresses I always tell them they must be independent and to look after themselves. You can work after 50 for as long as you worked before 50 if you take care of yourself and keep pushing. All women need to know this so they never give up.’

In April, Ekland returns to the British stage as sinister housekeeper Mrs Nice in a touring adaptation of black comedy The Cat And The Canary. The play – which additionally stars former Minder actor Gary Webster, Coronation Road’s Tracy Shaw and Evita’s Marti Webb – is a problem. ‘I’ve performed numerous panto however I haven’t performed stage work right here for nearly seven years,’ she says. ‘But I like to challenge myself. In 2018 she became the oldest person in Europe to take to the floor as a contestant in Sweden’s model of Strictly Come Dancing. ‘I was 75 and I loved it,’ she says.

There are ladies who describe magnificence as a curse as a result of it’s more durable to become old and see these appears to be like fade. She raises her eyebrows. ‘Not me,’ she says. ‘I take care of the way I look. I am strict with myself. I look at photos of when I was younger and sometimes I think: Wow, was that me? Did I really look like that? But at the time I didn’t give it some thought.

‘When I arrived in Hollywood at 19 I was told to pin my ears back, get my teeth filed down and was given diet pills by the movie company. I took them because I did what I was told, but my legs got these huge red patches all over them so I stopped.’

She met the legendary comic Peter Sellers in 1964 in London when she was making a film with Richard Attenborough as a part of a seven-year deal she had with 20th Century Fox. He requested her to go to Los Angeles, the place he was working. All she needed to do was arrive on the airport together with her passport. He picked her up and inside ten days they had been married. Sellers – 17 years her senior – refused to let her out of his sight so she by no means returned to the London film set. She was sued and misplaced her deal. She can not clarify why she allowed him to utterly management her. ‘I was well brought up, well-educated but it was an era where you obeyed your father, you obeyed men. I had three brothers and my father always warned me about how bad men could be. When he died I discovered he had had many affairs during his marriage to my mother so my dad was warning me about men like him.’

She doesn’t remorse her marriage to Sellers, who’s the daddy of the eldest of her three kids and solely daughter, Victoria, 54. ‘Regret makes you bitter,’ she says. ‘And bitter people look ugly.’ She pauses. ‘Sellers had mental issues, which would have been treated today, but we had fun moments too – I prefer to think of those.’

She has just lately been watching episodes of The Crown to remind her of the times within the Sixties she spent socialising with the Queen, Princess Margaret, Lord Snowdon and the person who turned her lover, Lord Lichfield. ‘They were amazing moments. I saw less of the Queen but I loved PM [Princess Margaret]. She loved to sit and stroke my hair and she was a very fun lady to be around. I loved Snowdon too. He was very smart, very much his own man. And I wasn’t just a few foolish lady. I used to be educated, I had manners, I might communicate 4 languages and sight-read music.’

Ekland is philosophical about ageing. ‘I maintain the best way I look. I’m strict with myself. I have a look at images of after I was youthful and typically I feel: Wow, was that me?’

Her marriage to Sellers lasted 4 years. She then dated Lichfield however ‘I didn’t need to be a girl residing in a fortress worrying about cash to maintain all the pieces going’. Her subsequent relationship, with Rod Stewart, began with an introduction from Joan Collins in 1975 and ended three years later when he cheated on her with Alana Hamilton. Her face freezes briefly on the point out of Stewart. He’s the one ‘ex’ with whom she parted on unhealthy phrases.

I ask why she at all times appeared to place males earlier than her profession. She shrugs. ‘But I always worked. I paid my way. I was never a kept woman. Sellers gave me a Harrods card but I never used it for anything other than essentials. People thought he bought me Chanel suits but I bought copies of Chanels with my own money.’

And Stewart? ‘Nothing,’ she says. ‘I had to pay $100 a month board and lodgings when I was living with him. I would go shopping with him and watch him buy clothes from Yves Saint Laurent but nothing for me. He did used to like to wear my underwear though. He would wear these baggy satin trousers and needed little satin pants. Rod would wear my knickers. He liked them.’

There’s something intrinsically Swedish about Ekland’s openness. Warren Beatty was, she says, ‘Just sex and that wore out after about a month. She married Stray Cats musician Slim Jim Phantom in 1984 when she was 42 and he was 23, though their union only lasted eight years and she gave birth to her third child, TJ (Thomas Jefferson), who is now 31. ‘I left when I was 50 because it didn’t really feel proper any longer,’ she says. ‘But we are still close, still friends.’

She is fascinating to speak to. She doesn’t just like the phrase ‘feminist’ however she may be very a lot a lady’s lady. She has a tattoo of roses throughout her abdomen and on her proper internal arm an inking of her beloved chihuahua Tequila, which died three years in the past. She has properties in Sweden and London and usually visits LA the place her kids dwell. 5 years in the past all of them appeared collectively in a Swedish actuality present known as The Eklands. ‘We no longer do it because we are always in different places,’ she says. ‘As a family we are friends. My two eldest work together in a vegan food business but they haven’t but persuaded me to be a vegan. Not taking place.’

Ekland is a survivor. She so simply might have ended up a casualty of drink or medication. ‘Are you serious? Have you seen what alcohol does to the face and body? I could never have gone down that route because I have always been too vain.’

It’s arduous to not discuss in regards to the glamour in her life however Ekland will at all times come again to the topic of her household. Her mom, Mae-Britt, died in 1994 after affected by Alzheimer’s. ‘She was a wonderful woman. A wife, a mother, a woman who put everyone else first. I could never be the woman she was.’ However she is making an attempt. Her daughter Victoria fell off the rails in her 20s and went to jail, hooked on drink and medicines as a consequence of being concerned with the infamous Hollywood madam, Heidi Fleiss. ‘That was many, many years ago,’ Ekland says. ‘She’s had her life again collectively for many years and she or he’s a fantastic lady.’

However Ekland has one thing else on her thoughts. She reveals me a photograph of her two-and-a-half 12 months previous grandson, Lucas (by son Nic), who has Adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD, a lethal genetic mind illness. As a new child he was screened for ALD and at three months he was recognized with it.

‘As awful as this is – because you can die young from this disease – it means he is constantly monitored and when lesions begin to grow on his brain, doctors will be ready to start a bone marrow transplant. My son didn’t inform me at first as a result of they wanted to get their heads round it, however now I find out about it I’m doing all the pieces I can to assist. Within the UK, there isn’t a risk of getting these screenings. A petition so as to add ALD to new child screenings failed final 12 months, so I’ve change into patron of Alex TLC, which is preventing to have them on this nation. If a toddler is discovered to have this illness it’s doable to intervene with therapy and save lives. How can I, as Lucas’s grandmother, not do all the pieces I presumably can to try to make this occur?’

She appears to be like at me. ‘You see, there is more to me than my part and I want to make a difference to the future. That’s the true story. And I need to make it occur.’

Britt Ekland stars in ‘The Cat And The Canary’ on tour till June 6. kenwright.com