Broadway Market adds smoothies and street tacos to the mix

Jesus Silva fingers out a hand position with recent tuna from a 280-pound fish at Misaki on Broadway at Broadway Market on February 20, 2019 in Denver. Silva has opened two new stalls on the market this month. (Amy Brothers,The Denver Submit)

Tacos and smoothies at the moment are on the menu at Broadway Market, one in every of Denver’s newer meals halls by Golden Triangle.

Patrons of the nine-stall market will discover these shuffled companies for his or her subsequent (or first) go to to the meals corridor:

Tacos al Chile opened the place Surprise, a juice bar, was earlier than. It gives avenue tacos with home salsas, Mexican beers and breakfast burritos.

Broadway Gardens, promoting smoothies and salads, changed Miette et Chocolat, which has moved areas down the corridor.

Jesusio Silva runs each of the brand new stalls. He additionally owns Broadway Market’s sushi and oyster counter, Misaki, and a ramen store referred to as Tora. At Broadway Gardens, prospects can order from eight completely different salads — along with smoothies — with protein add-ons.

Broadway Market opened on Broadway between ninth and 10th avenues final winter.

“We designed Broadway Market so it’d be easy to grow and evolve over time,” Mark Shaker, one of many market’s house owners, mentioned in a press launch. “As we get to know the neighborhood and figure out what people want the most, we can make adjustments quickly.”

950 Broadway, 530-636-1393, eight a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday by means of Thursday, and till midnight Friday and Saturday, broadwaymarketdenver.com

