Brock Lesnar Announced As Honorary Coach For University Of Minnesota Wrestling Team

Brock Lesnar will get lots of love from the College Of Minnesota and for good motive. He has stopped by earlier than to assist lend some recommendation on youthful Golden Gophers. Now he’s an honorary coach.

The College Of Minnesota wrestling staff introduced that The Seaside Incarnate is now an honorary coach. They’re throwing a Brock Occasion in his honor whereas celebrating his 2000 NCAA Heavyweight Title. Their official web site notes this honor.

Worldwide celebrity Brock Lesnar has been named as an honorary Gophers coach for the staff’s Large Ten opener in opposition to Wisconsin on Friday January 10, 2020 as this system celebrates the 20th anniversary of his NCAA Championship.

Brock Lesnar may simply snag a gig teaching school wrestling. He simply doesn’t have to. It’s nonetheless good that they gave him this honor whereas he continues as a part-time WWE Champion.