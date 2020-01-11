Brock Lesnar Honored On 20th Anniversary Of NCAA Title Win

Brock Lesnar is an Honorary Wrestling Coach on the College Of Minnesota. The honors saved coming for the Beast Incarnate on the 20th anniversary of his NCAA title win.

Lesnar appeared at his alma mater to recollect his 2000 NCAA title win. It was a fairly cool occasion and a uncommon likelihood to see Brock Lesnar out of his ordinary stoic expression.

Brock Lesnar stayed and watched the College Of Minnesota’s match towards Wisconsin. His Golden Gophers went on to win that day as effectively. Maybe having Lesnar and his 55-Three file round helped give them some further motivation.

You possibly can try a video beneath exhibiting Brock Lesnar on this unconventional setting.