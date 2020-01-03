Brock Lesnar Likely To Appear Plenty Before WWE Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar is WWE Champion, however he’s seldom seen. It seems that he’ll be getting again to work this month after taking an prolonged Vacation break.

Lesnar might be on Uncooked subsequent week. This may mark his first look as WWE Champion for the 12 months. Brad Shepard reviews that followers ought to count on to see much more from The Beast Incarnate.

In keeping with a supply in #WWE, Brock Lesnar is predicted each week at #Uncooked this month, together with this Monday, as much as and together with the Royal Rumble. He isn’t but listed internally for something after the Royal Rumble PPV but.

Brock Lesnar works an extremely gentle schedule, particularly as champion. Will probably be fascinating to see who WWE chooses as his Royal Rumble opponent and if his title might be on the road.

One other factor to bear in mind is the winner of the Royal Rumble match might find yourself as Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent.