News TV SHOWS

Brock Lesnar Makes Unprecedented Announcement For WWE Royal Rumble

January 7, 2020
1 Min Read

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar kicked off Uncooked this week. Heyman reduce a promo about Lesnar doing one thing unprecedented that may be a true “first time ever” which is completely true.

Click on right here for our full WWE Uncooked outcomes.

Heyman mentioned that each challenger who desires to face Lesnar on the Royal Rumble might be ready to take action. He then declared that Brock Lesnar has entered the Royal Rumble match.

Then Heyman mentioned that Lesnar will “go all the freaking way.” Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match first.

Now everybody can get an opportunity to face Brock Lesnar on the Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman mentioned that Brock Lesnar may also win the Royal Rumble by getting into first. It’s not a predication. It’s a spoiler.



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment