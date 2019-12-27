News TV SHOWS

Brock Lesnar Might Not Defend WWE Title At Royal Rumble

December 27, 2019
Brock Lesnar will wrestle once more on the Royal Rumble. The problem is that we do not know who he’s dealing with but.

We beforehand lined the complete scenario concerning the highest tier of Uncooked as they go into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26th. The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter studies that there is no such thing as a assure that Brock Lesnar will really be defending his title even when he performs.

Brock Lesnar’s subsequent match will probably be on the present. We haven’t been instructed outright it’s a WWE title match, however the different possibility is the Rumble and WWE hasn’t put the champ within the Rumble in years, plus it is unnecessary with the Rumble being for the Mania title shot.

It may not make any sense for Brock Lesnar to be within the Royal Rumble match. That doesn’t imply it gained’t occur. Solely time will inform what WWE does to kick off the subsequent decade. They positively wrapped up the final one in an fascinating manner.



