Brock Lesnar & More Promoted For WWE RAW Next Week

The Royal Rumble is that this Sunday, however the AT&T Heart is prepared for Uncooked on the next day.

The venue is selling that Brock Lesnar might be on Uncooked subsequent week following the Royal Rumble. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Aptitude are additionally promoted together with the next two matches:

Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins w/ The AOP! Randy Orton vs AJ Kinds w/ The O.C.’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson!

It’s unclear if these matches will occur on Uncooked of it they are going to be darkish matches. You may take a look at a Tweet from the AT&T Heart beneath which hypes the occasion with out mentioning Brock Lesnar’s look.

Their official web site does promote an look for the Beast Incarnate.