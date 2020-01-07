Brock Lesnar Royal Rumble Entry To Set Up Unexpected WrestleMania Opponent

Brock Lesnar is pulling an enormous unprecedented transfer by coming into the Royal Rumble match within the first entry. This might open up an fascinating highway to WrestleMania.

Wrestle Votes reviews that WWE is establishing Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania match with this Royal Rumble angle. This might level towards Lesnar’s opponent not being from the Uncooked model.

Supply says WWE is doing this Lesnar within the Rumble angle as a method to arrange Brock’s Mania matchup. Which may sign its towards somebody from SD or NXT as Heyman talked about just a few occasions final night time. Opens up a world of prospects.



There are a ton of individuals in NXT and SmackDown who may make a high quality WrestleMania second with The Beast Incarnate. This undoubtedly opens up the probabilities about what’s to return for the WWE Title image as effectively.