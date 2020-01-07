News TV SHOWS

Brock Lesnar Shifts WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds In A Big Way

January 8, 2020
WWE has quite a lot of potentialities for the Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar’s unprecedented announcement that he might be getting into within the first spot additionally modifications issues.

Sports activities Betting lists over 50 names which bettors can place their bets on for this yr’s 2020 Royal Rumble match. Roman Reigns is presently a heavy favourite with 175 odds. Now Brock Lesnar is sitting with 9-2 odds after asserting his participation.

CM Punk has 6-1 odds with Kevin Owens at 7-1 odds. Lastly rounding out the highest 5 is Cain Velasquez with Eight-1 odds.

You by no means know what can occur in WWE, particularly with Vince McMahon making the calls. Issues can change dramatically each week as WWE will get nearer to the Royal Rumble match.



