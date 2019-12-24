Brock Lesnar’s 2020 Royal Rumble Opponent Remains Unclear

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion, however he doesn’t present up any extra usually. WWE has continued constructing their high feuds on the pink model, however that might miss The Beast Incarnate.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned WWE’s obvious course on Uncooked. It seems that the highest program will encompass presumably six males, however that appears to go away an open spot for Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent.

“So it looks like we’re going to have Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against the AOP feud. Maybe as a three-way with Rey Mysterio as the third guy against AOP and Seth Rollins. It looks like that’s gonna be the top Raw program.” “What’s interesting is that Lesnar should be coming back soon. I wonder who’s left for him if that’s the other program.”

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view will doubtless embody a Brock Lesnar match. The Uncooked roster is stuffed with rivals ready for a chance so we’ll simply must see what WWE’s plans are for 2020.

