Broncos 2020 NFL mock draft tracker: What the national experts predict Denver will do as of Jan. 23

The 2020 NFL draft is coming to Las Vegas on April 23-25 and the Broncos personal the No. 15 total choose.

So the place do the Broncos go along with their choose? Do they shore up the offensive line? How about bolster the protection? What about choosing up one other receiver to present Drew Lock one other weapon?

Right here’s who varied nationwide draft consultants, as of Jan. 22, are predicting will sail throughout the water construction in entrance of the Bellagio lodge and be a part of the Broncos come draft day:

CBS Sports activities | Chris Trapasso | Up to date Jan. 22

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

Mike Ehrmann, Getty Photographs Derrick Brown of the Auburn Tigers reacts to a play throughout the 2020 Outback Bowl in opposition to the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2020 in Tampa, Fla.

From CBS Sports activities’ Chris Trapasso: “With Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Brown up front, they have one of the more ferocious defensive fronts in the AFC in 2020.” See the total mock draft.

ESPN | Todd McShay | Up to date Dec. 17

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Marianna Massey, Getty Photographs Security Grant Delpit of the LSU Tigers reacts throughout the recreation in opposition to Georgia Southern Eagles at Tiger Stadium on Aug. 31, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La.

McShay writes: “Denver could lose soon-to-be free agents Chris Harris Jr. and Justin Simmons from its secondary, and Delpit is a rangy, instinctive safety who would help fill a moderate need. The Broncos could also badly use an upgrade at offensive tackle, but there just isn’t one who fits at No. 12. And I like Drew Lock, but if the Broncos aren’t sold on the rookie QB, it’s not out of the question for them to move up for Herbert. Lots of options for Denver.” See the total mock draft (subscription).

NFL.com | Daniel Jeremiah | Up to date Jan. 22

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox, Getty Photographs Jerry Jeudy (four) of the Alabama Crimson Tide pulls on this landing reception in opposition to Jason Simmons Jr. (17) of the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 7, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

From Jeremiah: “Jeudy would give the Broncos one of the most exciting collections of young skill-position players in the league. Adding him to a group that already includes Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Phillip Lindsay would strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators.” See the total mock draft.

USA Right this moment | Luke Easterling | Up to date Jan. 13

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Jacob Kupferman, Getty Photographs Javon Kinlaw of the South Carolina Gamecocks warms up earlier than their recreation in opposition to the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019 in Columbia, S.C.

USA Right this moment’s Luke Easterling writes: “This defense has one of the league’s best edge-rushing tandems, but it could use a difference-maker for the interior,” Easterling writes. “A rare athlete for his size, Kinlaw is a versatile, disruptive defender who would wreak havoc while opposing offensive lines are focused on Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.” See the total mock draft.

Sports activities Illustrated | Kevin Hanson | Up to date Jan. 21

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

(AP Photograph/Sean Rayford) South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (Three) warms up earlier than an NCAA school soccer recreation in opposition to Clemson Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 38-Three.

Hanson writes: “The Broncos have five defensive linemen slated for free agency, including Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris. A first-team AP All-American as a senior, Kinlaw (6′ 6″, 310 pounds) has a nice combination of quickness and power and has generated 10 sacks over the past two seasons, including six in 2019.” See the total mock draft.

The Athletic | Dane Brugler | Up to date Jan. 14

Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

Joe Robbins, Getty Photographs Henry Ruggs III (11) of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for a 45-yard landing within the first quarter after catching a go behind D.Q. Thomas (12) of the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 21, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Brugler writes: “The Broncos have a budding No. 1 wideout in Courtland Sutton, but adding more speed opposite him would help open the offense.” See the total mock draft (subscription).

SBNation | Dan Kadar | Up to date Dec. 31

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Elsa, Getty Photographs Shaun Wade of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts a go supposed for Bo Melton #18 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights within the first quarter at SHI Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019 in Piscataway, N.J.

Kadar writes: “Ohio State’s “other” cornerback is fairly good in his personal proper. Chris Harris Jr. is a free agent, and Denver has few different good gamers on the place. Wade is a flexible cornerback who can play within the slot and has security dimension at 6’1 and 194 kilos.” See the total mock draft.

Bleacher Report | Matt Miller | Up to date Dec. 30

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Matthew Holst, Getty Photographs Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with teammates after their match-up in opposition to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 23, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa Metropolis, Iowa.

From Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller: “Much like last year’s second-round pick, Dalton Risner, Wirfs is rock-solid and ready to come into the NFL as a starter at multiple positions. He moves well enough to make a transition from college right tackle to NFL left tackle look possible, and that’s where he would slot in as the Broncos’ protector of Lock for the foreseeable future.” See the total mock draft.

