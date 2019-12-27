Broncos’ All-Decade Team: 2015 Super Bowl team dominates defense

With a decade in Colorado sports activities coming to a detailed, The Denver Publish takes a have a look at one of the best gamers from 2010 via 2019 for every of Denver’s main skilled franchises. The Broncos will probably be divided into two all-decade groups. In the present day: protection/particular groups.

Defensive linemen

Andy Cross, The Denver Publish Derek Wolfe (95) of the Denver Broncos is launched to the sport towards the Oakland Raiders. The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile Excessive in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

Derek Wolfe

Years: 2012-present.

Key statistics: Has began 108 regular-season video games. Totaled 103 tackles (46 for misplaced yardage) and 33 sacks.

Remark: 4 years of no less than 5 1/2 sacks, together with a career-high seven this yr earlier than sustaining a left dislocated elbow on Dec. 1. Began all 16 video games in 2012, ’14 and ‘18.

John Leyba, The Denver Publish Denver Broncos defensive finish Elvis Dumervil (92) reaches out to pressure a fumble on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the course of the first quarter Sunday, Nov. 12, 2012 at Financial institution of America Stadium.

Elvis Dumervil

Years: 2006-12.

Key statistics: Performed 91 video games (75 begins). Posted 63 1/ 2 sacks, 225 tackles and 16 pressured fumbles.

Remark: A fourth-round choose in 2006, had three double-digit sack years (2007, ’09 and ’12). Led the NFL with 17 sacks in ‘09, the primary of his three Professional Bowl picks and his first All-Professional nod. Performed 4 years for Baltimore (2013-16) and one for San Francisco (2017).

Joe Amon, The Denver Publish Denver Broncos defensive deal with Malik Jackson (97) towards the Carolina Panthers in Tremendous Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 7, 2016.

Malik Jackson

Years: 2012-15.

Key statistics: Performed 62 video games (24 begins), and had 14 1/2 sacks and 147 tackles (27 for misplaced yardage).

Remark: A fifth-round choose in 2012, began solely eight video games in first three years earlier than beginning each recreation within the 2015 Tremendous Bowl season. Signed with Jacksonville in March 2016 and made the Professional Bowl in ’17. Launched by the Jaguars, joined Philadelphia, enjoying one recreation and sustaining a foot harm.

Outdoors linebackers

Joe Amon, The Denver Publish Denver Broncos exterior linebacker Von Miller (58) eyes Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) within the first half because the Broncos tackle the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Oct. 27, 2019.

Von Miller

Years: 2011-present.

Key statistics: In 134 video games (all begins), has 105 sacks and 486 tackles.

Remark: Top-of-the-line gamers in Broncos historical past. A 3-time first-team All-Professional and eight-time Professional Bowl choice. Defensive Rookie of the Yr in 2011 and Tremendous Bowl MVP in 2015. Is the franchise’s all-time document holder for sacks.

John Leyba, The Denver Publish DeMarcus Ware (94) of the Denver Broncos prepares to take the sector towards the San Diego Chargers after lacking weeks on account of a fractured forearm in the course of the first quarter on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016. The Denver Broncos hosted the San Diego Chargers.

DeMarcus Ware

Years: 2014-16.

Key statistics: Performed 37 video games (33 begins), had 21 1/2 sacks and 85 tackles. Had 10 sacks in 2014.

Remark: Joined the Broncos for the ultimate three seasons of a 12-year profession that included 138 1/2 sacks. Made the Professional Bowl in 2014-15. Performed each recreation in 2014, however missed mixed 11 video games over ultimate two years.

Inside linebackers

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Publish Linebacker Brandon Marshall of the Denver Broncos winces as he walks towards the sideline in the course of the second quarter on Sunday, Oct. 14 at Broncos Stadium at Mile Excessive.

Brandon Marshall

Years: 2013-18.

Key statistics: Performed in 69 video games (63 begins), making 423 tackles with two interceptions and 5 pressured fumbles.

Remark: Signed to the Broncos apply squad in 2013, turned a starter the next season. Didn’t make a Professional Bowl, however had no less than 101 tackles in 2014-15 and ’17. Knee harm in ’18 restricted him to 11 video games and he departed for Oakland (didn’t seem in a recreation this yr).

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Publish Danny Trevathan (59) of the Denver Broncos celebrates a fumble restoration within the second quarter. The Denver Broncos performed the Carolina Panthers in Tremendous Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 7, 2016.

Danny Trevathan

Years: 2012-15.

Key statistics: Performed in 50 video games (32 begins) and had 302 tackles, three pressured fumbles and 5 interceptions.

Remark: One other late-round discover (sixth spherical in ’12), began all however one recreation in 2013 and ’15 (the Broncos’ final two Tremendous Bowl seasons) and had 152 and 109 tackles, respectively. Signed as a free agent with Chicago in ’16.

Cornerbacks

Jack Dempsey, The Related Press Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) breaks up a cross meant for Chicago Bears broad receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the course of the first half of an NFL soccer recreation at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive in Denver on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Chris Harris

Years: 2011-18.

Key statistics: In 137 video games (119 begins), had 510 tackles and 20 interceptions.

Remark: Undrafted out of Kansas, turned full-time participant in second season. 4-time Professional Bowl choice (2014-16 and ’18) and All-Professional in ’16. Had no less than two interceptions per season from 2012-18. His contract runs out after this season.

John Leyba, The Denver Publish Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) throughout pregame previous to the sport towards the New York Jets on Dec. 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado at Sports activities Authority Subject at Mile Excessive Stadium.

Aqib Talib

Years: 2014-17.

Key statistics: Performed and began in 58 video games. Made 186 tackles and intercepted 11 passes amongst his 48 complete cross breakups.

Remark: Signed from New England as a free agent in 2014, was named to the Professional Bowl in all 4 of his Broncos seasons and was All-Professional in ’16. Returned six interceptions for touchdowns. Traded to the Los Angeles Rams in ’18 and now beneath contract with Miami.

Safeties

Joe Amon, The Denver Publish Denver Broncos sturdy security T.J. Ward recovers a fumble within the second half on the New Orleans Saints on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016.

T.J. Ward

Years: 2014-16.

Key statistics: Performed and began in 41 video games and was a member of the 2015 Tremendous Bowl group. Totaled 224 tackles and 5 pressured fumbles.







Remark: Signed from Cleveland in 2014, made Professional Bowl in first yr for Broncos. Had 87 tackles in ’16, however was launched. Performed 12 video games for Tampa Bay in ’17.

Joe Amon, The Denver Publish Denver Broncos free security Justin Simmons because the Denver Broncos tackle the Tennessee Titans at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive in Denver on Oct. 13, 2019.

Justin Simmons

Years: 2016-present.

Key statistics: In 57 video games (47 begins), has 273 tackles and 10 interceptions.

Remark: Sturdy participant who hasn’t missed a snap for the reason that begin of the 2018 season. Scheduled to grow to be a free agent for the primary time in March. Has no less than two interceptions in every of his 4 professional seasons.

Kicker

Jack Dempsey, The Related Press Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus kicks a subject purpose towards the Los Angeles Chargers in the course of the second half of an NFL soccer recreation Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Denver.

Brandon McManus

Years: 2014-present.

Key statistics: In 93 video games, he’s 138 of 169 on subject objectives and 194 of 197 on point-after makes an attempt.

Remark: In Sunday’s win over Detroit, moved into fourth place in Broncos historical past in subject objectives made. Has reached 100 factors scored 3 times (2015-16 and ’19).

Punter

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Publish Britton Colquitt (four) of the Denver Broncos celebrates the Broncos recovering a fumble on the punt. The Broncos performed the New England Patriots at Sports activities Authority Subject at Mile Excessive in Denver, CO on Nov. 29, 2015.

Britton Colquitt

Years: 2009-15.

Key statistics: In 96 video games, averaged 45.2 yards on 472 punts. Led NFL in punting yards (four,783) in 2010.

Remark: Following Broncos tenure, punted three years for Cleveland and is presently with Minnesota.