Broncos’ All-Decade Team: 2015 Super Bowl team dominates defense

With a decade in Colorado sports activities coming to a detailed, The Denver Publish takes a have a look at one of the best gamers from 2010 via 2019 for every of Denver’s main skilled franchises. The Broncos will probably be divided into two all-decade groups. In the present day: protection/particular groups.
Defensive linemen
Derek Wolfe
Years: 2012-present.
Key statistics: Has began 108 regular-season video games. Totaled 103 tackles (46 for misplaced yardage) and 33 sacks.
Remark: 4 years of no less than 5 1/2 sacks, together with a career-high seven this yr earlier than sustaining a left dislocated elbow on Dec. 1. Began all 16 video games in 2012, ’14 and ‘18.
Elvis Dumervil
Years: 2006-12.
Key statistics: Performed 91 video games (75 begins). Posted 63 1/ 2 sacks, 225 tackles and 16 pressured fumbles.
Remark: A fourth-round choose in 2006, had three double-digit sack years (2007, ’09 and ’12). Led the NFL with 17 sacks in ‘09, the primary of his three Professional Bowl picks and his first All-Professional nod. Performed 4 years for Baltimore (2013-16) and one for San Francisco (2017).
Malik Jackson
Years: 2012-15.
Key statistics: Performed 62 video games (24 begins), and had 14 1/2 sacks and 147 tackles (27 for misplaced yardage).
Remark: A fifth-round choose in 2012, began solely eight video games in first three years earlier than beginning each recreation within the 2015 Tremendous Bowl season. Signed with Jacksonville in March 2016 and made the Professional Bowl in ’17. Launched by the Jaguars, joined Philadelphia, enjoying one recreation and sustaining a foot harm.
Outdoors linebackers
Von Miller
Years: 2011-present.
Key statistics: In 134 video games (all begins), has 105 sacks and 486 tackles.
Remark: Top-of-the-line gamers in Broncos historical past. A 3-time first-team All-Professional and eight-time Professional Bowl choice. Defensive Rookie of the Yr in 2011 and Tremendous Bowl MVP in 2015. Is the franchise’s all-time document holder for sacks.
DeMarcus Ware
Years: 2014-16.
Key statistics: Performed 37 video games (33 begins), had 21 1/2 sacks and 85 tackles. Had 10 sacks in 2014.
Remark: Joined the Broncos for the ultimate three seasons of a 12-year profession that included 138 1/2 sacks. Made the Professional Bowl in 2014-15. Performed each recreation in 2014, however missed mixed 11 video games over ultimate two years.
Inside linebackers
Brandon Marshall
Years: 2013-18.
Key statistics: Performed in 69 video games (63 begins), making 423 tackles with two interceptions and 5 pressured fumbles.
Remark: Signed to the Broncos apply squad in 2013, turned a starter the next season. Didn’t make a Professional Bowl, however had no less than 101 tackles in 2014-15 and ’17. Knee harm in ’18 restricted him to 11 video games and he departed for Oakland (didn’t seem in a recreation this yr).
Danny Trevathan
Years: 2012-15.
Key statistics: Performed in 50 video games (32 begins) and had 302 tackles, three pressured fumbles and 5 interceptions.
Remark: One other late-round discover (sixth spherical in ’12), began all however one recreation in 2013 and ’15 (the Broncos’ final two Tremendous Bowl seasons) and had 152 and 109 tackles, respectively. Signed as a free agent with Chicago in ’16.
Cornerbacks
Chris Harris
Years: 2011-18.
Key statistics: In 137 video games (119 begins), had 510 tackles and 20 interceptions.
Remark: Undrafted out of Kansas, turned full-time participant in second season. 4-time Professional Bowl choice (2014-16 and ’18) and All-Professional in ’16. Had no less than two interceptions per season from 2012-18. His contract runs out after this season.
Aqib Talib
Years: 2014-17.
Key statistics: Performed and began in 58 video games. Made 186 tackles and intercepted 11 passes amongst his 48 complete cross breakups.
Remark: Signed from New England as a free agent in 2014, was named to the Professional Bowl in all 4 of his Broncos seasons and was All-Professional in ’16. Returned six interceptions for touchdowns. Traded to the Los Angeles Rams in ’18 and now beneath contract with Miami.
Safeties
T.J. Ward
Years: 2014-16.
Key statistics: Performed and began in 41 video games and was a member of the 2015 Tremendous Bowl group. Totaled 224 tackles and 5 pressured fumbles.
Remark: Signed from Cleveland in 2014, made Professional Bowl in first yr for Broncos. Had 87 tackles in ’16, however was launched. Performed 12 video games for Tampa Bay in ’17.
Justin Simmons
Years: 2016-present.
Key statistics: In 57 video games (47 begins), has 273 tackles and 10 interceptions.
Remark: Sturdy participant who hasn’t missed a snap for the reason that begin of the 2018 season. Scheduled to grow to be a free agent for the primary time in March. Has no less than two interceptions in every of his 4 professional seasons.
Kicker
Brandon McManus
Years: 2014-present.
Key statistics: In 93 video games, he’s 138 of 169 on subject objectives and 194 of 197 on point-after makes an attempt.
Remark: In Sunday’s win over Detroit, moved into fourth place in Broncos historical past in subject objectives made. Has reached 100 factors scored 3 times (2015-16 and ’19).
Punter
Britton Colquitt
Years: 2009-15.
Key statistics: In 96 video games, averaged 45.2 yards on 472 punts. Led NFL in punting yards (four,783) in 2010.
Remark: Following Broncos tenure, punted three years for Cleveland and is presently with Minnesota.
