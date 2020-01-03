Broncos Analysis: Eddie Jackson deal with Chicago could be Exhibit A for Justin Simmons

Throughout a break Monday morning from tidying up his locker, signing jerseys and exchanging telephone numbers with teammates, Broncos security Justin Simmons was requested by The Denver Submit if he’ll canvas the contracts signed by gamers at his place to assist gauge his worth.

“I’m going to be looking at them and taking that into consideration,” he stated. “The best thing to do would be just kind of match up how I did in my contract year in comparison to other guys.”

The match sport began Friday.

Chicago Bears security Eddie Jackson agreed to a four-year, $58.four million contract that features $33 million in complete ensures ($22 million absolutely assured).

“Highest-paid safety in NFL history,” tweeted Jackson’s company, Sports activities Belief Advisors.

However in all probability not for lengthy. By signing one in all Vic Fangio’s prized pupils (Jackson performed three years for Fangio in Chicago), Jackson’s camp set the bar for the Simmons/Broncos talks.

“No doubt,” a league government stated Friday afternoon. “Jackson’s deal basically means Simmons won’t take less than that.”

Translation: Friday was day to be Justin Simmons.

And it bought higher when he was named second-team All-Professional by The Related Press, justice for Simmons after he didn’t obtain a lot as Professional Bowl alternate standing.

Is Simmons in line for a Jackson-type payday as a result of their video games are related?

When requested if Simmons belongs in the identical ability degree dialog as Jackson, a second league government texted again a one-word reply: “No.”

Even when the second government is correct and groups view Jackson as higher than Simmons, two factors: All it takes is one membership that wants security assist and has beau-coup cap house to drive up Simmons’ worth (if he hits the market), and two, the Broncos might view Simmons as the identical form of match Jackson was in Fangio’s scheme and pay him accordingly.

A take a look at the statistics for Jackson and Simmons …

Jackson, who has performed three years, has been named to 2 Professional Bowls (2018-19), was first-team All-Professional in ’18 and has 15 complete takeaways (10 interceptions/5 fumble recoveries) and 187 tackles in 46 video games. He’s 27 years outdated.

Simmons, who has performed 4 years, has this 12 months’s second-team All-Professional choice plus 10 takeaways (all interceptions) and 289 tackles in 58 video games (48 begins). He’s a 12 months youthful than Jackson. Simmons’ All-Professional nod is the primary for a Broncos security since Brian Dawkins in 2009.

The takeaway distinction jumps off the web page, however Simmons’ affect on the Broncos has grown every year. This season, he once more performed each defensive snap and led the crew with 4 interceptions and 15 cross break-ups. His 93 tackles have been tied for second-most and he had solely six missed tackles.

Amongst safeties whose contracts are expiring, Simmons is on the high, forward of Minnesota’s Anthony Harris, Chicago’s Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and New England’s Devin McCourty.

Jackson’s $14.6 million common simply eclipsed Tennessee’s Kevin Byard ($14.1 million). Kansas Metropolis’s Tyrann Mathieu and Washington’s Landon Collins (each $14 million) and Baltimore’s Earl Thomas ($13.75 million) are the one different three above a $12 million common.

Thomas (Seattle to Baltimore), Mathieu (Houston to Kansas Metropolis) and Collins (Giants to Washington) all modified groups final offseason.

Don’t fear, Broncos followers, Simmons isn’t going anyplace. The crew has the franchise tag to play with, which might assure Simmons’ 2020 wage as soon as he indicators it and nonetheless enable him and the crew to barter till July 15.

A comparable for Simmons will probably be Byard, who’s 26 and re-signed with the crew that drafted him within the third spherical (32 picks earlier than Simmons). Valued by the crew that drafted him. A security. Getting into the prime of his profession.

Simmons desires to stick with the Broncos. Fangio desires Simmons to stay a flexible chess piece on his protection. Basic supervisor John Elway informed Simmons on Monday he desires him to remain. Issues will work out for Simmons and Jackson’s contract might solely assist.

“Every team has a different priority and different cap space and I’m not expert in any of that,” Simmons stated. “I know what I bring to the table and I feel like I did fairly well this year. … I’m just excited to see what the offseason brings. This won’t be a time of worry.”