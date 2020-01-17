Broncos and Colorado players named to ESPN’s 150 greatest college football players list

Doug Benc, Getty Photographs Quarterback Tim Tebow of the Florida Gators talks with head coach City Meyer throughout a stoppage in play whereas taking over the Michigan Wolverines within the Capital One Bowl at Florida Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2008 in Orlando, Fla. Michigan defeated Florida 41-35.

ESPN unveiled this week its checklist of the 150 best school soccer gamers ever and Colorado has its justifiable share of ties to the checklist. Right here’s a breakdown of Centennial State representatives:

Those that performed at Colorado colleges:

116. Byron “Whizzer” White (RB, Colorado, 1935-37)



Earlier than he went to the Supreme Court docket, White was a standout with the Buffs. From ESPN: “In 1937, the Heisman runner-up led the nation in four major statistical categories: scoring, rushing, total offense and all-purpose yards. White’s record-setting 246 all-purpose yards per game stood until Barry Sanders broke the mark in 1988.”

Those that starred at Colorado excessive colleges however went elsewhere:

118. Christian McCaffrey (RB, Stanford, 2014-16)



The previous Valor Christian star introduced the all-purpose yards file again to Colorado. From ESPN: “One of the most explosive offensive players in history, McCaffrey broke Barry Sanders’ NCAA single-season all-purpose yards record (3,864) as a sophomore in 2015.”

144. Tony Boselli (T, USC, 1991-94)

Those that performed with the Broncos:

17. Tony Dorsett (RB, Pitt 1973-76)

21. Peyton Manning (QB, Tennessee, 1994-97)

33. John Elway (QB, Stanford, 1979-82)

52. Floyd Little (RB, Syracuse, 1964-66)

76. Tim Tebow (QB, Florida, 2006-09)

82. Ron Dayne (RB, Wisconsin, 1996-99)

149. Champ Bailey (DB/AP, Georgia, 1996-98)

Those that type of performed with the Broncos or had a possibility to:

eight. Dick Butkus (LB, Illinois, 1962-64)



The Corridor of Fame linebacker was drafted by the Broncos with the ninth general decide within the 1965 AFL draft. He elected to play with the Chicago Bears of the NFL as a substitute.

32. Jerry Rice (WR, Mississippi Valley State, 1981-84)



The NFL’s all-time chief in receptions, yards receiving, touchdowns and yards from scrimmage signed a one-year take care of the Broncos in 2005. However slightly than being a depth receiver on the roster, he opted to retire.

80. Merlin Olsen (DL, Utah State, 1959-61)



Like Butkus, the Corridor of Famer was drafted by the Broncos (second general decide in 1962) throughout their AFL days. However he selected to go to the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL as a substitute.

For those who benefit from the Denver Sports activities Omelette, inform a buddy it’s simple to enroll right here for our every day sports activities roundup. If in case you have any questions or solutions, hit me up on Twitter @joenguyen or by electronic mail.

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Put up

What’s on Faucet?

Avalanche: St. Louis Blues, 1 p.m. Saturday, ALT

St. Louis Blues, 1 p.m. Saturday, ALT Nuggets: Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. Sunday, ALT

TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing right this moment

Scoreboard

NHL: Avalanche four, Sharks zero



Full story | Boxscore

NBA: Nuggets 134, Warriors 131



Full story | Boxscore

Take a look at our new and improved stats web page.

Should-Learn

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up Jerry Schemmel, the longtime voice of the Rockies on KOA radio, is not going to return for his 11th season with the group.

Jerry Schemmel loses job as voice of Rockies on KOA radio

Jerry Schemmel, the longtime sports activities broadcaster on KOA radio who has referred to as Rockies video games for the previous 10 seasons, has misplaced his job.

Schemmel mentioned Thursday that he was laid off as half iHeartMedia’s large job cuts across the nation that started this week. KOA is a part of iHeartMedia, the most important radio conglomerate in america, Patrick Saunders studies. Learn extra…

David Zalubowski, The Related Press Denver Nuggets middle Nikola Jokic, left, and ahead Juancho Hernangomez pose for in the course of the NBA basketball group’s media day Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Denver.

Nuggets Mailbag: Might a commerce disrupt Denver’s nice group chemistry?

There are two colleges of thought right here. First, the Nuggets have cherished their continuity and firmly imagine it’s had an impression on their success over the past two years. The opposite, although, embraces the type of ruthless basketball choice that makes you higher whereas sacrificing chemistry, Mike Singer writes. Learn extra…

John Locher, The Related Press Conor McGregor, left, and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone pose for photographers throughout a information convention for a UFC 246 combined martial arts bout Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The 2 are scheduled to combat in a welterweight bout Saturday.

Cowboy Cerrone’s grandma talks UFC 246, and why Conor McGregor “knows absolutely nothing about grappling”

“The first round is Conor’s. The rest of the fight is Cowboy’s. I don’t think there’s a soul in the world that doesn’t know that,” Jerry Cerrone, 82, tells The Denver Put up. “If Donald takes him down, the fight’s over.” Learn extra…

By The Numbers

No. 1

The place former Fossil Ridge Excessive College graduate Sophia Smith was chosen within the Nationwide Girls’s Soccer League school draft on Thursday. Smith was one in all three gamers with a Colorado tie chosen within the first six picks. Learn extra…

Parting Shot

Courtesy NHL From left, Mikko Rantanen, Gabe Landeskog and Cale Makar showcase the Avalanche’s NHL Stadium Collection jerseys.

Colorado Avalanche unveils NHL Stadium Collection jerseys

POLL: What do you consider the Avs’ NHL Stadium Collection jerseys? Vote right here…

