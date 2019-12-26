Broncos Briefs: Center Connor McGovern’s first preference is to re-sign with team

Broncos heart Connor McGovern will play within the remaining sport of his rookie NFL contract on Sunday towards Oakland and turns into an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Will McGovern re-sign with the crew or conform to a deal elsewhere?

“I’d love to be here,” McGovern informed The Denver Submit on Thursday. “Four years is a long time to be in one place and I like it here. But we’ll see how the offseason goes.”

McGovern, a 2016 fifth-round draft choose from Missouri, has been the beginning heart in 35 of the final 36 Broncos video games, together with each sport this season (and all 964 snaps) amid fixed damage turnover on the offensive line.

Per the Denver Submit’s sport charting, McGovern has been booked for 12 half of “bad” run blocks (achieve of 1 or fewer yards), however solely eight move safety “disruptions” (2 half of sacks, 2 half of knockdowns and three pressures). He has no penalties.

“I think (he) did fine (this year),” coach Vic Fangio mentioned. “The center has to be quarterback of the O-line with a lot of the calls. He handles that job well and you have to be able to block, too. Overall, I think he’s had a good season.”

McGovern’s cap hit this season was $2,090,875 and it’s protected to imagine he’ll get a a lot bigger payday on his subsequent contract, wherever it is likely to be.

McGovern known as offensive line coach Mike Munchak “the best in the league” and lauded the expansion of quarterback Drew Lock, with whom McGovern shared a locker room for one season at Missouri in 2015.

All of it offers McGovern hope for a Denver return in 2020 and past.

“(Lock) went from being pretty much a kid to playing like a man. It’s been really fun to see how much he has matured physically and mentally over the last couple of years,” McGovern mentioned. “When you’ve got a young team playing with a lot of confidence, and starts understanding the scheme, you’re going to have something special.”

Gruden feisty. Throughout a convention name with the Denver media, Raiders coach Jon Gruden was requested about Will Compton, who has filed in for suspended linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Burfict was banned for the yr after Week four resulting from a number of soiled hits.

“It still really angers me and makes me sick about what happened to Burfict,” Gruden mentioned. “I’m really not happy at all about his situation and the way the league handled that, Jon Runyan and Derrick Brooks. I’m not really happy about him being suspended for 12 games. I think that’s ridiculous but that’s another story.”

Runyan and Brooks work for the NFL and opted to uphold Burfict’s suspension in its entirety.

Miller’s offseason plan. Broncos exterior linebacker Von Miller has already determined a part of his offseason coaching will embody a return to the San Francisco Bay Space.

“I want to get back on the sand and stairs and stuff and mix the high-intensity training with basic weight-room training,” he mentioned. “I want to go to Cal and work out in the weight room and do simple football drills and stay on the field.”

Earlier than the 2017 season, Miller spent a number of weeks coaching in California.

Fangio on Bolles. Requested about left sort out Garett Bolles’ season, Fangio cited Bolles’ sturdiness, which could be seen as a praise (he has performed each offensive snap) and avoiding the difficulty (no gushing over his efficiency).

“The one thing about Garett that gets forgotten about and not mentioned much — he’s there every day,” Fangio mentioned. “Every day in practice. Every game we play, he plays every play. He’s reliable in that regard and I think that’s an important quality that you’re looking for in any player. And he has played better this recent past.”

In response to the Denver Submit’s charting, Bolles has not allowed a sack within the final seven video games after getting booked for 5 within the first eight video games.

Penalties stay a problem. Bolles has been known as for an NFL-high 13 holding penalties (six enforced), 5 greater than every other participant.

Jersey presents. Lock had the blue jersey from his first begin (win over the Chargers) and the white jersey from his first street begin (win at Houston) framed and let his father, Andy, get first choose for a Christmas current. Andy selected the blue jersey.

After Sunday’s sport, Lock and Miller swapped their Broncos’ orange jerseys.

“I just wanted a Drew Lock jersey,” Miller mentioned. “I know how valuable it will be in the future I wanted to add it to my collection.”

Lock has been impacted by Miller’s management this yr.

“It’s hard to put into words how much Von has meant to me, from the first time he talked to me on draft night to the first day I stepped into this facility … and how much confidence he has instilled in me,” Lock mentioned.

Vic’s eventful vacation. Fangio obtained into the vacation spirit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I ended up here a good bit of (Wednesday), but on Christmas Eve, at night, I watched a Hallmark movie in bed and (on Christmas) Night, I watched another Hallmark movie in bed just to get into the Christmas spirit,” he mentioned.

Fangio mentioned his film selection on Tuesday was “Christmas Under The Stars.”

Footnotes. Left guard Ron Leary (concussion) and proper tackles Ja’Wuan James (knee) and Elijah Wilkinson (ankle) didn’t observe. Fangio mentioned Wilkinson is “pretty iffy” to play towards Oakland, which suggests Jake Rodgers would get his first begin. … James has dominated himself out of the finale, however Fangio mentioned transferring him to injured reserve is a “possibility, but only if we can find somebody worthy of bringing up.”