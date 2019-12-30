Broncos Briefs: Chris Harris ready for “really interesting” journey into free agency

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris known as the expertise of Sunday’s 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders “definitely different and definitely weird.”

Totally different and peculiar due to Harris’ unsure future. He’s scheduled to change into a free agent in March for the primary time in his profession; his second Broncos contract is now expired. Sunday’s recreation may need been the ultimate time he walks off the sector sporting a Broncos No. 25 jersey.

Whereas acknowledging the primary two feelings, Harris added: “But it was just fun. I stayed in the moment and tried to help win that game for us.”

Harris, an undrafted free agent signed by the Broncos in 2011, performed in his 139th regular-season recreation (121st begin). He had just one interception this season, breaking a streak of seven consecutive years with at the least two.

Preserving Harris is sensible for the Broncos as a result of retaining a top quality cornerback is simpler than discovering a brand new one. Plus, Bryce Callahan (foot) didn’t play in any respect this 12 months and Isaac Yiadom was up and down when thrust into the No. 2 position.

Harris and the Broncos have been engaged in a contract dispute final spring that noticed him steer clear of all the voluntary offseason actions. However given a pay elevate for this 12 months, he reported to mini-camp in June.

Requested how fascinating the following few months shall be, Harris smiled and stated: “Really interesting. I’ve never been a free agent. I’ve never been free like this before. Never had a chance to have all 32 teams come after me. It’s going to be crazy.”

Safety guard injured. A fan ran onto the enjoying discipline late within the fourth quarter, and whereas he was tackled, part-time safety guard Chris Clark sustained a fractured ankle throughout the chase.

Clark was working after the fan close to midfield when he tried to deal with the intruder. After Clark fell to the turf, the fan was delivered to the bottom. Broncos trainers instantly attended to Clark, whose leg was put in an air forged and he was carted off the sector. He raised his arm to the gang and shook fingers with security Will Parks as he was heading off the sector.

Beck jaws with Raiders. Receiver Courtland Sutton absorbed an pointless roughness hit by Raiders security Eric Harris, however returned to the sport after being evaluated for a concussion. When Sutton was down subsequent to the Raiders’ sideline, fullback Andrew Beck was demonstrative in his jawing with Oakland gamers.

“The fact we had an injured player on the sideline and they were standing on top of him and jawing at him, that rubbed me the wrong way, as it would anybody,” Beck stated. “It could have been handled better.”

Davis finishes robust. Regardless of lacking the primary two video games with a calf damage, Broncos linebacker Todd Davis completed the season with 136 tackles, together with a team-high 15 towards Oakland.

Davis’ deal with whole was probably the most by a Broncos participant since linebacker D.J. Williams (141) in 2007.