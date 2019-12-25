Broncos Briefs: Courtland Sutton’s current streak — drawing a penalty in nine straight games

Within the Broncos’ first six video games, huge receiver Courtland Sutton drew just one penalty: a 9-yard cross interference name on Chicago cornerback Prince Amukamara in Week 2.

However coming into Sunday’s season finale towards Oakland, Sutton has drawn at the very least one penalty in 9 consecutive video games (12 enforced penalties whole).

“When you have length, speed and power, it’s very difficult for a (defensive back) in a one-on-one position, because Courtland can jump-ball you (and) outrebound you in a sense, and that’s hard on a smaller guy,” Broncos offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello stated final week. “If he’s one-on-one, he’s going to draw holding calls, (pass interference) calls and he’s going to put a lot of pressure on defensive backs.”

A rundown of the penalties drawn by Sutton over the past 9 video games:

• Week 7 vs. Kansas Metropolis: Two 5-yard holding penalties (Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland).

• Week eight at Indianapolis: A 5-yard holding penalty and cross interference penalties of 24 and 22 yards towards rookie Rock Ya-Sin. Sutton additionally drew a penalty that was declined.

• Week 9 vs. Cleveland: A 5-yard penalty on Denzel Ward.

• Week 11 at Minnesota: A 24-yard cross interference penalty on Xavier Rhodes.

• Week 12 at Buffalo: A 5-yard holding penalty on Tre’Davious White.

• Week 13 vs. L.A. Chargers: A 37-yard cross interference penalty on Casey Hayward that led to a game-winning area purpose.

• Week 14 at Houston: A 5-yard holding penalty on Lonnie Johnson.

• Week 15 at Kansas Metropolis: A 5-yard holding penalty on Ward.

• Week 16 vs. Detroit: A 13-yard cross interference penalty on Darius Slay.

Scangarello in contrast Sutton’s prowess for drawing penalties to Atlanta receiver Julio Jones. Scangarello was on the Falcons’ teaching employees in 2015.

“We watch a lot of Julio film; I always felt like Julio was the best receiver I’ve ever seen,” Scangarello stated. “He’s just a different person. and (Sutton) has a lot of those same qualities.”

Lock’s knee brace. Quarterback Drew Lock has worn a brace on his left knee all season, however it was significantly noticeable towards Detroit as a result of it was extra seen.

“My junior year (for Missouri, playing) at Vanderbilt, I almost got rolled up on,” he stated. “It was enough to scare me into wearing the brace. I’ll run around. I don’t think it’s stopped me very much. I think I move pretty well with it. Just a security blanket in the back of my mind to have.”

Tempo turnaround. With Denver down10-Zero to Detroit, the Broncos’ offense modified gears to get into gear. As coach Vic Fangio identified after the sport, they didn’t run the hurry-up, but additionally didn’t huddle. They lined up on the ball to restrict the Lions’ substitutions.

Over the subsequent 4 possessions (all scores), the Broncos snapped the soccer with the play-clock at 10, 17, three, eight, 11, six, 11, 9, 10, 13 and 15 seconds.

“That was something we worked on all week, to try to see what defensive front they were going to be in and the personnel they would have out there vs. our personnel,” tight finish Jeff Heuerman stated. “We knew we wanted to do some tempo all week, and once we got it going, it was nice. It gave us some momentum.”

Rodgers’ overview. Elijah Wilkinson was in a strolling boot within the Broncos’ locker room on Tuesday, that means Jake Rodgers is on stand-by to play towards Oakland.

Rodgers performed the ultimate 56 snaps, his first offensive work of the yr.

“It was one of the coolest experiences I’ve had in my football career,” he stated. “I feel like I can definitely play better. Just watching the tape, there was some stuff I would like to do better, but part of that comes with being more comfortable out there and shaking the rust off.”

Of watching himself on tape earlier this week, Rodgers stated: “It’s always more interesting to watch the tape when you’re on it. All in all, pretty clean. I never felt like I got physically dominated. They are good (defensive) players all over the place, so you’re not going to win every rep.”

McManus strikes up. Brandon McManus’ two area objectives towards Detroit gave him 138 regular-season kicks, shifting him previous Wealthy Karlis for fourth in Broncos historical past.

Jason Elam (395) is the runaway chief, however assuming McManus is again in 2020 for the ultimate yr of his contract, he’ll cross Matt Prater (139) and Jim Turner (151) to maneuver into the second spot.

“Just to do it with one team is obviously cool,” McManus stated. “A goal of mine when I entered the league was to be here eight years. I think I’ll be able to get there.”

Why eight years? McManus is wrapping up his sixth NFL season.

“It was a number from the beginning,” he stated. “Kickers can play until they’re 40, or they’re out after one year. It’s just a number I thought was right.”

McManus’ success charge of 82.9 (148 of 179 in common season/playoffs) is second in workforce historical past, behind Prater (82.9% — 150 of 181).