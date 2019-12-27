Broncos Briefs: Drew Lock’s offseason “mindset” is simple — prepare as if he’s ‘The Guy’

Quarterback Drew Lock’s plan for his first Broncos offseason is to stay within the Denver space, get the receivers collectively a “couple of times” to throw and put together as if he would be the 2020 starter.

“I’m going to go in with that mindset,” he stated. “I’m going to approach it like I’m ‘The Guy.’ Once I took my first step out on the field as the starter (in Week 13), that was just my mentality. I wasn’t going to lose (the spot). I was going to keep it. That’s the kind of guy I want to be for this place and that’s the kind of guy I think this place deserves.”

Lock and the remainder of the Broncos carried out their ultimate follow of the 12 months on Friday. Afterward, coach Vic Fangio preferred Lock’s strategy.

“I’m glad he feels that way,” Fangio stated. “He’s played the last four games and done well. I think we handled his situation just right as far as the timing of everything and got him a good (four) games when he was ready.”

Wilkinson dominated out. The Broncos shall be with out three of their high six offensive linemen after proper guard Ron Leary (concussion) and proper tackles Ja’Wuan James (knee) and Elijah Wilkinson (ankle) have been dominated out for Sunday’s finale towards Oakland.

Proper sort out Jake Rodgers will make his first NFL begin. From 2015-19, he was minimize a mixed 13 occasions by Atlanta, the Giants, Carolina, Pittsburgh, the Chargers, Houston, Baltimore and the Broncos.

“He went in there (last week), did his job, knew what to do, did it the way he was coached to do it and did it to the best of his ability,” Fangio stated. “He’s resilient; won’t take no for an answer. The big thing is, he truly likes football. To get cut that many times, a lot of guys would give it up, but he likes being a part of the team and last week was a big highlight for him.”

The Raiders listed two gamers as uncertain: Left guard Richie Incognito (ankle) and working again Josh Jacobs (shoulder/sickness).

D. Jones wins award. Broncos rookie defensive finish Dre’Mont Jones was named AFC Defensive Participant of the Week following his 2 half sacks towards Detroit.

Jones was initially credited with two sacks, however was given a half-sack with Jeremiah Attaochu following a assessment of the video by the NFL workplace. In 14 video games this 12 months, Jones has three half sacks, one interception and 14 tackles.

Jones is the third AFC defensive rookie to be honored by the league this 12 months, together with Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush in Week 6 and Oakland defensive finish Maxx Crosby in Week 11.

Janovich acknowledged. Throughout their staff assembly Friday morning, the Broncos chosen fullback Andy Janovich as their Ed Block Braveness Award recipient.

Janovich sustained a pectoral harm within the preseason opener at Seattle and missed the primary three regular-season video games. Within the Week 11 loss at Minnesota, his season ended as a consequence of a dislocated elbow.

Crew winners are chosen primarily based on “exceptional courage, great character and inspiring effort.” Each honoree shall be acknowledged March 28 at an awards ceremony in Baltimore.

Scoreboard watching. The Raiders obtained assist final weekend to enter Week 17 with their playoff hopes alive. They beat the Chargers and obtained a win by Indianapolis, losses by Tennessee and Pittsburgh and a loss by Cleveland (which wanted to lose one in all its ultimate two).

On Sunday, the Raiders have to beat the Broncos and get a win by the Colts, losses by Pittsburgh and Tennessee and a win by both Chicago, Detroit, New England or the Chargers.

“We really can’t control that,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden stated when requested if he shall be scoreboard watching. “We’ve got our own issues. We can’t worry about anybody else.”

Footnotes. The Broncos have an NFL-low 15 landing passes coming into Week 17, nevertheless it’s not near a franchise low. In a 16-game season, it’s presently the second-fewest (14 in 1980) and for a non-strike season, the fewest is eight in 1971. … Gruden on the Raiders enjoying their ultimate regular-season recreation primarily based in Oakland (shifting to Las Vegas subsequent 12 months): “We’re very appreciative of what (owner) Mark Davis has done with the home that we’re going to have in Las Vegas. We’re also really proud of where we came from and the history of the Oakland Raiders. We’ll certainly miss the city here and the tradition.” … Fangio on ending with a win: “It would be big just because it’s another win. To me, that’s the most important thing. Moving forward, positive energy is better than negative energy; we’ll take all of the positive energy we can get.”