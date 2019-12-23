Broncos Briefs: Less-than-full-strength Dre’Mont Jones shines with two sacks

Restricted in observe all week due to a sprained ankle sustained towards Houston on Dec. Eight, Broncos defensive finish Dre’Mont Jones wanted a pre-game exercise to persuade the trainers he was able to play towards Detroit on Sunday.

Good factor Jones acquired the inexperienced gentle.

Jones, a rookie third-round decide, had two of the Broncos’ 4 sacks of their 27-17 win over the Lions.

“He was a guy that came off the mat,” coach Vic Fangio mentioned. “We weren’t sure if he was going to be able to play. … The one thing that kept coming up with him through our discussions with him Tuesday through (Sunday): He really wanted to play. To me, that illustrates the resolve and mentality of the team. He has a pretty good sprained ankle, but he found a way to play.”

Jones’ two sacks got here in four.69 and four.00 seconds. He entered the sport with one sack this 12 months.



“The funny part about my sacks was (the pass rushes) I was truly winning on, I didn’t get the sacks on,” he mentioned. “It was the ones where I was just being patient and disciplined. I was able to come up and make a play, especially when we needed it toward (the end) and before we closed it out with the offense.”

Marshall leads means. Making his first NFL regular-season begin, Broncos security Trey Marshall made a team-high 9 tackles.

“The most fun in the world,” he mentioned of his expertise.

Marshall was taking part in for Kareem Jackson, who was suspended final week for the ultimate two video games as a result of his September arrest for DUI.

“After the first series, I settled in and started playing football,” Marshall mentioned. “The natural stuff all came back.”

On the Lions’ first collection, Marshall was in protection for Kenny Golladay’s 35-yard catch (on third-and-Eight). Within the second half, Marshall was downfield when Golladay and cornerback Chris Harris converged for an eventual incompletion.

“Oh my goodness, I was thinking about that (interception) return and he came out of nowhere to knock it away,” Marshall mentioned. “I was so mad.”

Spencer makes affect. It was an eventful sport for Broncos returner Diontae Spencer.

Spencer began the second half with a 47-yard kick return that arrange a Brandon McManus subject purpose. Within the fourth quarter, Spencer returned a punt 14 yards and an additional 15 was tacked on when he was hit properly out of bounds by the Lions’ Steve Longo.

“I had seen our guy trying to pull back (his block), but I think he might have bumped into (Longo),” he mentioned. “I was clearly going out of bounds and he just kind of ran into me. It was just one of those bang-bang plays and their sideline started chirping.”

The Broncos scored a landing after Spencer’s punt return/drawn penalty.

Simmons, S. Harris fined. From final week’s loss at Kansas Metropolis, security Justin Simmons was fined $56,156 for his pointless roughness penalty (hit on Travis Kelce, who was deemed a defenseless receiver) and defensive finish Shelby Harris was fined $21,zero56 for roughing quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Harris’ handcrafted contact with Mahomes’ facemask).

The Broncos have been fined for seven penalties this 12 months.

Champions honored. All through the sport, the Broncos acknowledged the state’s seven highschool soccer champions: Fleming (six-man), Sedgwick County (eight-man), Limon (1A), Sterling (2A), Palmer (3A), Pine Creek (4A) and Cherry Creek (5A).

Good climate. The sport-time temperature of 67 levels was the Broncos’ second-warmest December house sport on report. On Dec. 6, 1981, the Broncos beat Kansas Metropolis 16-13 (temperature 68). The Broncos are 6-1 of their seven warmest December house video games.

Footnotes. Fullback Andrew Beck’s first profession carry went for 3 yards on third-and-1 throughout a 3rd quarter drive that ultimately ended with a subject purpose. Later, Beck was credited with a six-yard completion for his shovel to Phillip Lindsay. … The Broncos’ offense was referred to as for 3 first-half holding penalties (two on proper deal with Elijah Wilkinson and one on left deal with Garett Bolles) however none within the second half.