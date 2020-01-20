Broncos Country reacts to Empower Retirement’s “What a win!” tweet after Chiefs’ AFC championship victory

The corporate that owns the naming rights of the Broncos’ stadium is feeling the wrath of the workforce’s fan base after a congratulatory tweet to Denver’s divisional rival.

After Kansas Metropolis’s win over Tennessee within the AFC championship recreation on Saturday, Empower Retirement — a Greenwood Village-based firm that oversees the retirement plans of greater than 9 million People — tweeted “What a win! The @Chiefs are going to #SBLIV!”

What a win! The @Chiefs are going to #SBLIV! #ProudPartner #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pXopz57pSU — Empower Retirement (@EmpowerToday) January 19, 2020

Empower Retirement additionally has a sponsorship cope with the Chiefs.

Nonetheless, the tweet caught the ire of the Broncos trustworthy, who took to social media to specific their dismay.

No ones loyal anymore not even the proprietor of the broncos stadium naming rights 😔 pic.twitter.com/ggiLkavYWS — LOCKED & LOADED (@PQ_LLin) January 20, 2020

@EmpowerToday making plenty of mates in Denver LOLOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/acAdkbdl78 — Vic “LOCKDOWN” Fangio (@VicFang1o) January 19, 2020

Take away your identify from Mile Excessive. Instantly. — That boi (@PresidentFoxy) January 20, 2020

Appears to be like like we want one other identify! @Broncos Can we simply drop them and hold the identify Mile Excessive. — Dale Sisneros (@Dale_21S) January 20, 2020

Ummmm y’all understand your identify is on Mile excessive Stadium proper? Would possibly wanna verify yourselves. — Holly Paiz (@holler303) January 19, 2020

Man it took us endlessly to get a stadium identify now we’ve to vary it once more. — Anthony Bowman (@avb90_) January 20, 2020

Huh? pic.twitter.com/G5slMVKecc — LucasLee (@LucasLee45) January 20, 2020

What are you pondering? @Broncos please handle @EmpowerField — Jeff Menné (@JeffMenne) January 20, 2020

pic.twitter.com/CoOpIJJrfJ — Nick 33 (@nicklicious33) January 20, 2020

Empower Retirement and the Broncos agreed to a sponsorship deal in July 2015. This previous September, the 2 events agreed to stadium naming rights deal that can run by way of the 2039 season.

Along with the Broncos and the Chiefs, Empower additionally has a sponsorship cope with the Patriots.

After New England gained Tremendous Bowl LIII final February, the corporate tweeted, “As a proud sponsor of the #Patriots, we’re thrilled to congratulate them on their victory in #SuperBowlLIII!”