Broncos executive Joe Ellis on no-shows: Years of “frustration boiling up”

Don’t try to present Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis an out by suggesting the no-show totals for the group’s final three dwelling video games may be attributed to something however the on-field product.

“It’s win-loss,” he informed The Denver Put up on Monday. “I think it’s 3 1/2 years of frustration boiling up.”

The Broncos introduced no-show totals of 19,094 (Los Angeles Chargers), 9,674 (Detroit) and 9,327 (Oakland), eye-popping numbers for a loyal fan base though the group stretched their streak of non-playoff years to 4.

“I perceive it and the analysis we now have and the conversions I’ve had strolling by means of the parking heaps or simply speaking to individuals in most of the people signifies (the poor file) is what (the principle purpose is).

“No good words, (like) saying, ‘We’re going to try hard,’ and ‘We’re going to do better,’ — all the standard lines teams give when they communicate with their fans (matter). Fans don’t want to hear that anymore. They want results.”

The Broncos received 4 of their final 5 video games to complete 7-9, nonetheless the third consecutive 12 months with a shedding file (5-11 in 2017 and 6-10 in ’18).

Throughout his season-ending information convention, Ellis admitted he was “concerned” in regards to the no-show rely.

“(When) people start speaking with their feet, it gets my attention,” he mentioned. “I believe it will get everyone’s consideration round right here, because it ought to. When somebody doesn’t present up, meaning the ticket had no worth to them. That’s regarding.

“When you have that many no-shows, people are saying something. … We have to win games.”

Ellis addressed many non-ownership matters throughout his media availability:

Evaluating the group

As of this week, the Broncos are anticipated to return the identical individuals at normal supervisor (John Elway), coach (Vic Fangio), offensive (Wealthy Scangarello), defensive (Ed Donatell) and particular groups coordinators (Tom McMahon) and quarterback (Drew Lock) — remarkable continuity round these elements.

However 4 non-playoff seasons can’t be ignored, even when the franchise believes progress is being made and the arrow is pointing up.

“Continuity is good, but when you’re in the position we’re in, you have to — within having the same people in place — take a look at everything from your staffs to how you do things, whether it’s in coaching or personnel,” Ellis mentioned. “You can change and have continuity. I think we have to change some things and probably will.”

Ellis later added the Broncos will “look at everything — our processes, systems and structures.”

Hmm, fascinating to say the least. Does Ellis really feel there must be additions to the entrance workplace and training staffs so as to add extra expertise? One thing to clearly monitor.

London sport curiosity

The Atlanta Falcons will play a 2020 non-divisional dwelling sport at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That places the Broncos, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas and Seattle in play. The Bears and Raiders performed one another in London this 12 months, in order that they is probably not .

The Broncos are very .

“I haven’t heard anything from the league other than I’ve pestered and begged them,” Ellis mentioned. “I think it’d be really good for us to go there. I put in a personal request to (Falcons owner) Arthur Blank and he came up to me at the last league meeting and was supportive.”

The Broncos performed a “road” sport in opposition to San Francisco in London in 2010 (24-16 loss).

“We had a good trip there the last time with the exception of some shenanigans,” mentioned Ellis, referring to the video-taping of a 49ers follow by a Broncos employees member.

Taking part in in London is a headache for gamers and coaches — most groups arrive in England early Friday morning for a Sunday afternoon sport — however it’s often adopted by a bye week.

Uniform modifications?

The Broncos wore 4 units of uniforms this 12 months: The usual orange jersey/white pants and white/white plus blue/white and the “color rush” orange/orange.

“I’m a big fan of the blue jersey and white pants,” Ellis mentioned. “A lot of players came up to me asking about whether we could change back to that.”

However …

“I’m not sure we’re going to change anything,” Ellis mentioned. “There are rules that the league has in terms of uniform changes; you have to wait a while for various reasons centered around retail. There seems to be sort of a bullish movement (about) the blue (jersey) the way there used to be a bullish movement on orange.”

Adopting the ‘D’ emblem on the helmet is just not scheduled.

“If Brittany (Bowlen) or some other owner comes in here, you can ask that question then,” Ellis mentioned. “That will be a one-off as a throwback logo moving forward.”