Broncos fire first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, source says

Two weeks after the conclusion of the common season, the Broncos fired offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello on Sunday, a supply confirmed. The information was first reported by NFL Community.

The Broncos’ coaches have been due again on the facility Monday after a postseason trip.

Scangarello was in his first 12 months as an NFL play-caller following stints as an assistant for Houston and Kansas Metropolis.

The dismissal means quarterback Drew Lock and the remainder of the Broncos’ younger core of offensive gamers must study a brand new offense.

The Broncos (7-9) completed 28th in yards (298.6) and factors per recreation (17.6) and didn’t eclipse 24 factors till their December win over the Houston Texans.

However with Lock because the starter, the Broncos went Four-1.