Broncos fire quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney

The Broncos have fired quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, in response to a supply who confirmed the report by KOA Radio.

McCartney, a local of Boulder and the grandson of former Colorado coach Invoice McCartney, was the one coach with ties to former offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello. Scangarello was fired Sunday by coach Vic Fangio, who employed Pat Shurmur on Tuesday.

McCartney beforehand labored for Cleveland and San Francisco (he labored with Scangarello on the 49ers) within the NFL and LSU and Colorado in school.

In the course of the 2019 season, McCartney earned reward from Scangarello for his work with rookie quarterback Drew Lock throughout his keep on injured reserve. Lock went Four-1 because the Broncos’ starter at season’s finish.