Broncos great Ed McCaffrey on Jim Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan, and why Northern Colorado is his “chance to prove” doubters wrong

GREELEY — You gained’t see Ed McCaffrey climbing a tree for a recruit. Or sleeping over on the child’s home, simply to win his signature. Not on this lifetime.

“Yeah, I don’t think I’m taking my shirt off to play flag football in the park with the kids,” the previous Broncos wideout and new Northern Colorado soccer coach advised The Denver Publish lately. “However (Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh) is superior.

“No, my approach is just, honestly, I’m coming from a position of service. ‘What do you want out of this experience?’”

The 51-year-old McCaffrey surprised the Entrance Vary earlier this month when he took the UNC job after two years of expertise — and one state title — teaching the soccer program at Valor Christian Excessive College.

The ex-Broncos nice and father of NFL MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey sat down with The Denver Publish to clear the air on his new place, his doubters, and his expectations for 2020 and past:

SK: You’ve mentioned faculty coaches have approached you about becoming a member of their staffs as an assistant up to now. Why make this leap — from head coach at a highschool to move coach of a Division I FCS program — as an alternative?

McCaffrey: Effectively, I like being a head coach. And when my children have been youthful, it simply didn’t really feel proper on the time. I used to be completely satisfied the place I used to be. I truly acquired away from soccer for a pair years till I found out how a lot I missed it.

Numerous my pals have climbed the ladder — heck, (49ers coach) Kyle Shanahan, he was a ball boy out right here (at Broncos coaching camp in Greeley), and I’ve watched Kyle since he was just a little child. I’ve had so many fantastic coaches assist educate me the sport and the way it ought to be performed. And I felt like that is the precise time for me. Once more, I didn’t look to be a head coach, however when the chance introduced itself, I knew that it will be a fantastic alternative for me. And I knew the children on this roster and I knew I’d be capable to coach them and elevate their video games.

And I additionally wished to remain in Colorado. I’ve lived in Colorado longer than wherever else in my life. All 4 of our boys have been born and raised right here. All of our pals are right here. I drove up right here twice (the opposite day); I imply, I can commute from my home if I need. (However) we’ll definitely transfer up right here.

Additionally, this seems like house to me. It actually does. I do know so many alumni from this faculty; so lots of my coaches went there. I really feel like there’s a lot help for me right here and so many individuals which have provided to assist and so many right here which might be going to get enthusiastic about UNC soccer once more. And I’m trying ahead to hopefully placing a fantastic product on the sector, serving to the children and serving this system, getting individuals enthusiastic about Bears soccer.

SK: So what does Ed McCaffrey’s UNC recruiting pitch sound like?

McCaffrey: Do you wish to be developed as a soccer participant? I’m going to deliver the very best coaches on the planet in right here to do this for you. Would you like a fantastic schooling? You’re going to have the tutorial help to pursue your goals and get a level. What do you wish to do after soccer?

These are actually the questions I wish to ask the children. I’m going to be doing that as quickly as they arrive again from (vacation) break, 1-on-1, after which we’re going to write down them down after which we’re going to make choices and take steps towards attaining their objectives. That’s what I’m right here for.

Look, I hope we get a few children into the NFL. I hope there are a pair that get that chance. Now with the CFL and XFL and with the opposite skilled leagues, there are extra alternatives than ever. So I hope we get to develop a few children who get to play after their experiences at UNC. However most of them gained’t, so we’re going to make it rely when you’re right here.

And so I wish to do two issues: I wish to create that fantastic expertise for them, to allow them to keep in mind what it felt wish to be part of one thing greater than themselves, what it felt wish to sacrifice for his or her brothers and what it felt wish to be part of a workforce, and be the very best that they could possibly be in what they do. After which I additionally wish to put together them for all times after that.

SK: Your schedule is about to replenish fairly rapidly, and faculty soccer Saturdays imply lacking your son Luke’s video games at Nebraska or your son Dylan’s at Michigan. Are they cool with that?

McCaffrey: I’ve at all times supplied them with the issues they should have success and be completely satisfied in life. They’re hoping for a similar factor for me. They need me to have success and for me to be completely satisfied. And so they understand how a lot this implies to me and I’m so fortunate to have fantastic children. They’re all-in. They play throughout the season, but when there’s any time they will get right here and help me (they are going to). Possibly within the low season, they’ll be coaching right here.

SK: A couple of friends mentioned they have been “flabbergasted” after they’d heard you’d left Valor to take this job. What’s your rebuttal to the doubters?

McCaffrey: I do know this: I like soccer. I like teaching soccer. I like the camaraderie of the teaching employees and I like with the ability to serve the children in this system. I really feel like I’m fitted to this function and it’s one thing that offers me not simply happiness however success. I really feel like I’m making a distinction, and I assume I have to really feel like I’m making a distinction. And for what it’s value, that is what I do. I coach soccer.

By way of my capability to educate at this degree, I performed 13 years within the NFL. As an NFL analyst, my job was to observe numerous hours of sport movie and critique NFL coaches and that’s what I’ve been doing the final 10 years. And there are coaches that I query within the NFL, and at different large collegiate establishments. And I’ve at all times felt, ‘I can do that.’ And proper now, I get an opportunity to show it.