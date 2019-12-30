Broncos hang on to beat Oakland, 16-15, in wild finish

Phillip Lindsay made historical past as an undrafted participant and quarterback Drew Lock made it 4 wins in 5 begins because the Broncos closed out their season Sunday by hanging on in a 16-15 win over Oakland.

The Raiders scored a landing with seven seconds remaining after which coach Jon Gruden opted for the two-point conversion. Broncos defensive finish Shelby Harris batted down Derek Carr’s move.

Following an Zero-Four begin to the season, the Broncos completed 7-9, as did the Raiders.

Lindsay turned the primary undrafted participant in NFL historical past to succeed in 1,000 yards speeding in every of their first two years. He completed with 1,Zero11. Lock was 17-of-28 passing for 177 yards and one landing.

The Broncos scored 16 unanswered factors to construct a 13-point lead however almost squandered that lead with head-scratching performs throughout the closing six minutes.

With their lead reduce to 16-9, the Broncos’ protection made what they thought was a closing stand, forcing three consecutive Carr incompletions, the final coming with 2:08 remaining when tight finish Darren Waller couldn’t catch Carr’s move close to midfield.

That ought to have been the sport however the Broncos have been unable to expire the clock as a consequence of two penalties which pushed them backward. Coach Vic Fangio then despatched in Brandon McManus for a 57-yard area purpose, which was brief with 1:41 remaining.

The Raiders transformed a fourth down with 36 seconds remaining on an 11-yard Carr move. The sport was delayed after the replay evaluation when a Broncos fan ran onto the sector and a safety guard was injured making an attempt to sort out him. A cart got here onto the sector to move the guard off the sector.

As soon as play resumed, Carr hit Hunter Renfrow for a 27 yard move play to the Broncos’ 6. After the play, Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom was penalized for eradicating his helmet. From the three, Carr threw a landing to Renfrow, however the two-point conversion move to Renfrow failed. The Broncos’ Tim Patrick recovered the onside kick.

The Broncos led 10-Three at halftime due to fullback Andrew Beck’s 1-yard landing catch with 28 seconds left within the second quarter.

The groups traded punts for a lot of the third quarter earlier than the Broncos — regardless of two penalties — moved 58 yards to arrange McManus’ 49-yard area purpose for a 10-Three lead with Four:37 left within the interval.

Beginning at their 11-yard line, the Broncos gained 17 (DaeSean Hamilton catch) and 18 (Courtland Sutton catch) yards to maneuver close to midfield. The drive reached the Oakland 31 earlier than a third-down incompletion. Additionally throughout the possession, Sutton was hit late and excessive by security Eric Harris (15-yard penalty) and was taken to the locker room.

After a Raiders three-and-out, the Broncos moved again into scoring place on catches by Hamilton (15 yards) and Patrick (14). However McManus was referred to as out once more and his 51-yard area purpose to start out the fourth quarter gave the Broncos a 16-Three lead.

The Raiders scored for the primary time since their second drive, a 33-yard area purpose by Daniel Carlson, to chop the Broncos’ result in 16-6 with 9:03 remaining. On second-and-10, Jeremiah Attaochu’s sack of Carr pushed the Raiders again six yards.

On the next drive, three performs after Lindsay eclipsed 1,000 yards, the Broncos have been gaining yards and working out the clock till Royce Freeman fumbled with 5:58 remaining. The Raiders recovered at their 41. Oakland, although, settled for one more Carlson area purpose (28 yards) with Three:09 remaining.

The Broncos have been outgained 251-108 however took the lead into halftime.

The Raiders moved the soccer effectively however didn’t attain the tip zone, their first-half drives ending in missed area purpose (Carlson broad proper from 39 yards), area purpose (Carlson 23 yards), failed fourth down on the 1-yard line (Von Miller sort out) and fumble (pressured/recovered by security Trey Marshall).

Oakland ought to have led 7-Zero on its first drive when Renfrow used a double transfer to beat Yiadom however Carr’s throw was astray.

The Raiders took a Three-Zero lead due to Waller’s 75-yard catch and run on a display screen move. It was the longest completion allowed this 12 months by the Broncos (earlier lengthy was 57 yards). However the drive stalled on third-and-Four when Carr was pressured out of the pocket and threw incomplete.

The Broncos tied it on McManus’ 43-yard area purpose, which capped an 11-play, 50-yard drive. Sutton had an 11-yard catch on third-and-Four, however an eight-yard loss by receiver Diontae Spencer on a jet sweep pressured a area purpose.

One other lengthy third-down display screen move (33 yards by working again DeAndre Washington), adopted by a 22-yard catch by Renfrow, put the Raiders again in enterprise. Renfrow appeared to attain on a five-yard landing catch, however replay officers dominated him down on the 1-yard line. On the following play, fullback Alec Ingold was stopped wanting the goal-line.

The Broncos wanted a area place break and received it late within the first half. Marshall pressured tight finish Marcell Ateman to fumble close to midfield and Marshall returned the fumble 11 yards to the Raiders’ 41.

On third-and-6, Lock discovered Hamilton for 11 yards (to the Raiders’ 14). On the following play, Sutton drew a 14-yard move interference penalty by cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Earlier within the half, Sutton prolonged his streak of drawing not less than one penalty to 10 video games.

The Broncos took their first lead with 28 seconds left within the first half when Lock faked a jet sweep to working again Royce Freeman, rolled shortly proper and located fullback Andrew Beck broad open for the 1-yard landing. It was Beck’s first NFL landing.

Lock was 10-of-15 passing for 92 yards within the first half.