Broncos Insider: LSU, Clemson players in the College Football Playoff National Championship who could potentially help the Broncos

As No. 1 Louisiana State and No. Three Clemson put together to sq. off within the Faculty Soccer Playoff Nationwide Championship on Monday in New Orleans, each unbeaten groups boast a bevy of draft-worthy expertise.

However who would possibly go from school soccer’s largest stage to serving to the Broncos in 2020? Right here’s a take a look at Tigers on either side who might grow to be Broncos in April. Denver has 9 picks on this yr’s draft (No. 15 total, 2nd spherical, three third spherical, two 4th spherical, sixth spherical and seventh spherical).

LSU CB Kristian Fulton — With Chris Harris a free agent, Denver would possibly look to the loaded LSU secondary the place Fulton has established himself as an elite cowl nook within the SEC.

Clemson CB A.J. Terrell — A 1st Staff All-ACC choice, Terrell might be one other identify the Broncos name in April, even when he does have room to develop within the tackling division.

Clemson WR Tee Higgins — Denver might search for one other dynamic wideout to pair alongside Courtland Sutton, and Higgins stands out as a candidate in a draft deep with wideout prospects.

LSU WR Justin Jefferson — Having the Heisman Trophy winner sling him the rock this season has skyrocketed Jefferson’s draft profile, and he had 4 landing catches within the semifinal blowout of Oklahoma.

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons — Denver’s linebacking corps is trying robust for 2020, however it might be even stronger if the versatile and productive Simmons leads to orange and blue.

Clemson G John Simpson — Simpson might present inside depth on Denver’s offensive line. This yr, he grew to become the sixth Clemson offensive lineman to earn consensus All-American honors.

LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry — Denver heart Connor McGovern is a free agent this offseason, and if doesn’t come again, the athletic and hard Cushenberry (27 straight begins for LSU) might be his alternative.

LSU DT Rashard Lawrence — Weighing in north of 300 kilos, Lawrence has an NFL-ready construct and will bolster a Broncos D-line that options free brokers in Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris.

LSU QB Joe Burrow — With Drew Lock penciled in because the crew’s starter for 2020 and Burrow projected to go inside the high couple picks, it’s unlikely he lands in Denver. However stranger issues have occurred.

— Kyle Newman, The Denver Submit

NEW 💥 In the event you get pleasure from The Denver Submit’s sports activities protection, now we have a brand new subscription supply for you! Attempt the primary month for simply 99¢

What’s on faucet?

1 p.m. AFC: Houston Texans at Ok.C. Chiefs KCNC-Four

Four:30 p.m. NFC: Seattle Seahawks at G.B. Packers KDVR-31

TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing immediately

Scoreboard

Take a look at our new and improved stats web page.

Should-Learn

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos roams the sidelines in opposition to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs throughout the fourth quarter of Kansas Metropolis’s 23-Three win on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

NFL Journal: Making selections (not simply solutions) largest adjustment for Vic Fangio

Fangio’s 7-5 file within the ultimate 12 video games would recommend he grew into the job, mainly his willingness to make lineup modifications (Mike Purcell at nostril deal with, Shelby Harris to defensive finish and quite a few makes an attempt to discover a No. 2 cornerback). What about behind the scenes? Learn extra…

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit Former Bronco Steve Atwater is introduced because the 1997 Broncos crew is honored earlier than the sport. The Denver Broncos performed the Inexperienced Bay Packers at Mile Excessive in Denver on Nov. 1, 2015.

Kiszla: As Broncos security Steve Atwater knocked patiently on door to Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame, heaven couldn’t wait to take his mom

In a quest for soccer immortality, what’s one other 12 months within the grand scheme of issues? Properly, right here’s why ready is the toughest half. The folks we love aren’t constructed to final 40,000 years. Learn extra…

Joe Amon, The Denver Submit Denver Broncos defensive finish Derek Wolfe #95 will get to Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota #eight within the first half because the Denver Broncos tackle the Tennessee Titans at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive in Denver, Colorado on Oct. 13, 2019.

Broncos Mailbag: Would Marcus Mariota be a match at back-up quarterback?

The back-up quarterback state of affairs is price monitoring. If the Broncos really feel Allen generally is a succesful No. 2, then that’s a straightforward answer and a cheap one, too. Learn extra…

Fast Hits

Keeler: From John Elway to Peyton Manning to Tim Tebow, why Denver is the place I discovered my mountain

Broncos NT Mike Purcell displays on “journey” from Highlands Ranch to again house

Right here’s the ex-Broncos, plus former native gamers and coaches, nonetheless alive within the NFL playoffs

Broncos OLB coach Brandon Staley to grow to be Rams defensive coordinator, supply says

Tom Brady, Broncos quarterback? Oddsmaker provides Denver a shot at touchdown him.

Need to chat concerning the Broncos? Ask to affix our closed dialogue group on Fb.

Ask the Professional

Broncos Mailbag: Have a query concerning the crew? Faucet right here to ask Ryan O’Halloran.

By The Numbers

2019

Kiszla: How John Elway saved the Broncos from 2019 season that was on the point of epic catastrophe

John Elway remains to be right here, in command of the Broncos’ soccer fortunes, as a result of Emmanuel Sanders is gone from Denver. Learn extra…

Parting Shot

Courtesy of Robert Garner Robert Garner poses together with his household (spouse Emily, daughter, Livia, 11, and son Cannon, eight) in entrance of his Broncos-themed hearth engine. The crew has nominated Garner for the Ford Corridor of Followers this yr.

Broncos superfan Robert Garner nominated for Ford Corridor of Followers, giving him a shot at a spot in Canton

Garner, a firefighter by day, owns a 1976 Ford hearth engine that he’s personalized as “Broncos Country Engine No. 7” Learn extra…

Get in Contact

In the event you see one thing that’s trigger for query or have a remark, thought or suggestion, e-mail me at [email protected] or tweet me @danielboniface.