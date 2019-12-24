Broncos Insider: Phillip Lindsay on 1,000 yards rushing — “I’m going for it”

With one sport left and 42 yards to go, Phillip Lindsay has his sights on one other 1,000-yard dashing season.
“Oh yeah, I’m going for it,” Lindsay stated within the Broncos post-game press convention on Sunday. “I’m going for it, the offensive line’s going for it, the quarterback’s going for it, the receivers are going for it, the defense is going for it.”
Heart Connor McGovern agreed. In an interview with The Denver Submit final week, he stated: “You always want a 1,000-yard rusher, and it’s a huge compliment to the offensive line. We would love for him to hit that.”
Lindsay, 25, would grow to be the sixth participant in franchise historical past to interrupt the 1,000-yard mark a number of occasions. He can be simply the fourth to do it in back-to-back seasons — and first since Clinton Portis in 2003.
The feat could also be simpler stated than achieved. Oakland held Lindsay to simply 43 yards on 11 carries in Week 1. And final week, the Raiders shut down the Chargers, permitting simply 19 yards on the bottom.
However, Lindsay stated on Sunday, if he misses the mark, he’ll be OK if the Broncos get the “W.”: “At the end of the day, I just want to win though. If it’s 970, 980, or 1,000, it’s just a stat.”
Broncos 1,000-yard rushers
|Participant
|Seasons
|Instances
|
|Terrell Davis
|1995-98
|Four
|Otis Armstrong
|1974, ’76
|2
|Bobby Humphrey
|1989-90
|2
|Mike Anderson
|2000, ’05
|2
|Clinton Portis
|2002-03
|2
|Floyd Little
|1971
|1
|Sammy Winder
|1984
|1
|Gaston Inexperienced
|1991
|1
|Olandis Gary
|1999
|1
|Reuben Droughns
|2004
|1
|Tatum Bell
|2006
|1
|Willis McGahee
|2011
|1
|Knowshon Moreno
|2013
|1
|C.J. Anderson
|2017
|1
|Phillip Lindsay
|2018
|1
— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Submit
What’s on faucet?
Broncos: Oakland Raiders, 2:25 p.m. Sunday, KCNC-Four; 850 AM, 94.1 FM
TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing immediately
Scoreboard
NFL: Broncos 27, Lions 17
Full story | Field rating
Try our new and improved stats web page.
Should-Learn
Broncos QB Drew Lock’s growth gained one other step towards Lions’ protection: Endurance
Every sport, dwelling or away, win or lose, is a brand new expertise for Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock. Exhibit D was Sunday’s 27-17 win over Detroit when Lock realized the worth of persistence, Ryan O’Halloran writes. Learn extra…
Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Is Chris Harris Jr. or Derek Wolfe extra prone to play for Broncos in 2020?
Harris and Wolfe, nevertheless, are each scheduled to hit free company in March. Which of those long-term defensive stalwarts is extra prone to return to the Broncos subsequent season? Learn extra…
Score The Broncos: Completely blocked landing by Phillip Lindsay capped run-game resurgence
Can a run play be blocked completely? If there was something mistaken with the execution on Phillip Lindsay’s 27-yard landing run to cap the Broncos’ 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, we couldn’t discover it, Ryan O’Halloran writes. Learn extra…
Fast Hits
Broncos Evaluation: Denver overcomes gradual begin to beat Detroit for third win in 4 video games.
DaeSean Hamilton relishes profession day in Broncos victory: “The guy is super-duper intelligent.”
Backup linemen Patrick Morris, Jake Rodgers save Broncos’ bacon.
Broncos Standing Report: Lastly, a come-from-behind victory.
Broncos up-down drill: Greatest and worst performances towards the Lions.
Broncos Briefs: Much less-than-full-strength Dre’Mont Jones shines with two sacks.
Broncos and fan curiosity: Was massive no-show depend earlier this month one-time blip or trigger for concern?
Courtland Sutton’s breakout season has Broncos believing the wideout “can be one of the best to ever play.”
Ask the Professional
By The Numbers
65
What number of yards receiving Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton had on Sunday towards the Lions, a career-high for the second-year professional. Learn extra…
Parting Shot
Kiszla: Broncos’ Drew Lock no John Travolta, however with sturdy arm and two left ft, he’s dancing approach into Phillip Lindsay’s coronary heart
This quarterback gig higher work out for Drew Lock, as a result of I caught him dancing late within the Broncos’ 27-17 victory over Detroit, and he’s bought a much better shot in future years at being named Tremendous Bowl MVP than successful “Dancing with the Stars.” Whereas there may be a little bit Brett Favre in Lock, there’s positively no John Travolta. Learn extra…
