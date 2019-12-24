Broncos Insider: Phillip Lindsay on 1,000 yards rushing — “I’m going for it”

With one sport left and 42 yards to go, Phillip Lindsay has his sights on one other 1,000-yard dashing season.

“Oh yeah, I’m going for it,” Lindsay stated within the Broncos post-game press convention on Sunday. “I’m going for it, the offensive line’s going for it, the quarterback’s going for it, the receivers are going for it, the defense is going for it.”

Heart Connor McGovern agreed. In an interview with The Denver Submit final week, he stated: “You always want a 1,000-yard rusher, and it’s a huge compliment to the offensive line. We would love for him to hit that.”

Lindsay, 25, would grow to be the sixth participant in franchise historical past to interrupt the 1,000-yard mark a number of occasions. He can be simply the fourth to do it in back-to-back seasons — and first since Clinton Portis in 2003.

The feat could also be simpler stated than achieved. Oakland held Lindsay to simply 43 yards on 11 carries in Week 1. And final week, the Raiders shut down the Chargers, permitting simply 19 yards on the bottom.

However, Lindsay stated on Sunday, if he misses the mark, he’ll be OK if the Broncos get the “W.”: “At the end of the day, I just want to win though. If it’s 970, 980, or 1,000, it’s just a stat.”

Broncos 1,000-yard rushers

Participant Seasons Instances Terrell Davis 1995-98 Four Otis Armstrong 1974, ’76 2 Bobby Humphrey 1989-90 2 Mike Anderson 2000, ’05 2 Clinton Portis 2002-03 2 Floyd Little 1971 1 Sammy Winder 1984 1 Gaston Inexperienced 1991 1 Olandis Gary 1999 1 Reuben Droughns 2004 1 Tatum Bell 2006 1 Willis McGahee 2011 1 Knowshon Moreno 2013 1 C.J. Anderson 2017 1 Phillip Lindsay 2018 1

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Submit

Should-Learn

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Submit Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (three) runs the ball in the course of the third quarter of the sport towards the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive.

Broncos QB Drew Lock’s growth gained one other step towards Lions’ protection: Endurance

Every sport, dwelling or away, win or lose, is a brand new expertise for Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock. Exhibit D was Sunday’s 27-17 win over Detroit when Lock realized the worth of persistence, Ryan O’Halloran writes. Learn extra…

Denver Submit file Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., left, and defensive finish Derek Wolfe.

Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Is Chris Harris Jr. or Derek Wolfe extra prone to play for Broncos in 2020?

Harris and Wolfe, nevertheless, are each scheduled to hit free company in March. Which of those long-term defensive stalwarts is extra prone to return to the Broncos subsequent season? Learn extra…

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Submit Denver Broncos operating again Phillip Lindsay (30) runs in a landing in the course of the fourth quarter of the sport at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Score The Broncos: Completely blocked landing by Phillip Lindsay capped run-game resurgence

Can a run play be blocked completely? If there was something mistaken with the execution on Phillip Lindsay’s 27-yard landing run to cap the Broncos’ 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, we couldn’t discover it, Ryan O’Halloran writes. Learn extra…

By The Numbers

65

What number of yards receiving Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton had on Sunday towards the Lions, a career-high for the second-year professional. Learn extra…

Parting Shot

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Submit Drew Lock (three) dances round along with his teammates earlier than operating out on the fields because the Denver Broncos tackle the Detroit Lions at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive in Denver on Dec. 22, 2019.

Kiszla: Broncos’ Drew Lock no John Travolta, however with sturdy arm and two left ft, he’s dancing approach into Phillip Lindsay’s coronary heart

This quarterback gig higher work out for Drew Lock, as a result of I caught him dancing late within the Broncos’ 27-17 victory over Detroit, and he’s bought a much better shot in future years at being named Tremendous Bowl MVP than successful “Dancing with the Stars.” Whereas there may be a little bit Brett Favre in Lock, there’s positively no John Travolta. Learn extra…

