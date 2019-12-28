Broncos Journal: Right-handed throwing Drew Lock’s mechanics start with putting his left foot forward

13 issues in regards to the Broncos getting into Sunday’s season finale towards Oakland:

1. For Broncos offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, it’s about their right-handed passers having the left foot ahead whereas within the shotgun formation. It represents a serious change in Drew Lock’s mechanics.

2. By means of 4 video games, Lock is finishing 64.eight% of his makes an attempt (83 of 128). “What we talk about is, when you’re playing in the pocket and you have a base — feet on the ground, knees bent — we do something different than most people,” Scangarello mentioned. “We play the left foot forward so Drew can get in position and his eyes are down the middle. He had never done that. He’s embraced it and it’s helped him a lot”

three. McCartney mentioned the “biggest thing” with Lock was “getting his base correct. He’s obviously very talented and that’s why he got picked where he did (in round 2). He has all the arm talent in the world so you don’t want to change that too much. We just wanted to get his footwork right. His throwing motion is fine. He’s an elite thrower of the ball. It was all about getting correct footwork so he could be consistent with his accuracy.”

four. Lock will sometimes change his arm angle to make a throw, which is ok. “Those things are a feel to me,” McCartney mentioned. “You can’t coach it. If a guy can feel how a ball needs to get there, you just let him do it.”

5. How typically did the Broncos follow final week’s fourth-down play — hand-off to fullback Andrew Beck, who ran the choice earlier than tossing to tailback Phillip Lindsay? “We put it in the week before and practiced it a couple of times,” Beck mentioned. “We got to the point where we felt comfortable with it so it was cool to get it called.”

6. Beck on the play: “I took the hand off and was running the option from there and reading the end man. If he played up the field, I would keep it. If he crashed on me, I was going to flip it out to Phil. I held onto it a little longer than they wanted me to, which is why it ended up being a forward pass. But other than that, it went well.”

7. Beck’s completion for six yards put him within the report ebook with 133 different gamers who’re 1-of-1 passing of their profession since 1920, per Professional Soccer Reference. Simply this 12 months, 9 non-quarterbacks are 1 of 1 and the Broncos are the one staff with two (Beck and Courtland Sutton). “I saw that,” Beck mentioned of his profession passing statistics. “(Throwing it) was not part of the plan.”

eight. Six Broncos gamers accomplished their solely move try with the staff: Beck, Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders, Al Carmichael, Mike Haffner and Jon Keyworth.

9. Corey Nelson went from being signed Sept. 2 to beginning at inside linebacker for the injured Todd Davis (calf) per week later at Oakland. He performed 111 defensive snaps in 11 video games earlier than sustaining a torn bicep towards Kansas Metropolis in Week 7.

10. Nelson had surgical procedure and mentioned, “It’s going very well. They said I’m pretty much ahead of schedule. I’ll be 100 percent for OTAs and ready to go.” Nelson is a free agent in March. “I hope so,” he mentioned when requested a couple of potential return. “I felt I did the best I could given the circumstances of coming in with one week to learn a whole new defense and starting and then being able to contribute on special teams. I hope I left an impression for sure.”

11. Jeremiah Attaochu can also be a free agent after signing Oct. 1 following Bradley Chubb’s ACL harm. Attaochu noticed minimal taking part in time till rookie Malik Reed sustained shoulder and ankle accidents. “I’ll figure that out when things are over, but hopefully it gives me another opportunity to show what I can do in this league,” he mentioned. “I felt like prior to coming to Denver, my opportunities were limited the last three years and then injuries at the wrong time.”

12. Attaochu has performed 292 defensive snaps. Within the final seven video games, he has three sacks, two knockdowns and 5 pressures– the 10 whole “disruptions” are tied with defensive finish Shelby Harris for second on the staff behind outdoors linebacker Von Miller (18 “disruptions”). “Things came together this year and I was able to display my talents for everybody to see,” Attaochu mentioned. “Hopefully that has turned some heads and people understand I’m a good player.”

13. It took till Week 17 for proper deal with Elijah Wilkinson to overlook follow (ankle). The one starter to not miss a follow this 12 months was security Justin Simmons. The others to have good participation for 17 weeks: Beck, punter Colby Wadman, kicker Brandon McManus, lengthy snapper Casey Kreiter, returner Diontae Spencer, operating again Devontae Booker, cornerback Davontae Harris, quarterback Brandon Allen and guard Austin Schlottmann.