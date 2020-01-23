Broncos lead contract negotiator Mike Sullivan not returning to club, source says

MOBILE, Ala. — Broncos common supervisor John Elway is in search of a brand new lead contract negotiator after a supply stated Wednesday that director of soccer administration Mike Sullivan is not going to return.

Sullivan’s contract has expired, one month wanting his eighth anniversary with the Broncos. His duties with the group centered on contract negotiating/structuring and managing the group’s wage cap and soccer finances.

The offseason might be busy for Sullivan’s alternative if they’re in place earlier than the beginning of free company on March 18.

In line with the business web site Over The Cap, the Broncos have $61.9 million in wage cap area, a determine that would swell if quarterback Joe Flacco and proper guard Ron Leary don’t return. The Broncos even have vital in-house free brokers Justin Simmons (security), Chris Harris (cornerback), Connor McGovern (heart) and Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris (defensive linemen).

Sullivan earned a regulation diploma from Villanova and began a profession as a sports activities agent within the 1980s. His partnership with Jeff Sperbeck was acquired by Octagon in 2000. In line with his bio within the Broncos’ media information, Sullivan was credited with the creation of a “variety of player contract terms, including the guaranteed salary/option bonus structure.”