Broncos Mailbag: Best draft strategy for John Elway — Go big or stockpile picks?

The Broncos firing offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello is a plus on track, particularly if the Broncos can get Pat Shurmur from the Giants. Will the Broncos run extra fullback and tight finish performs? And can the Broncos preserve Chris Harris and let Isaac Yiadom go?



— Sam Jones, Fairfield, Calif.

We’ll see if transferring away from Scangarello and to Shurmur is a constructive. What stood out watching the Giants-Arizona recreation (Shurmur was New York’s coach and play-caller) was that they didn’t use the fullback (solely six snaps). That might be a serious departure from the Shanahan System utilized by Scangarello. However the offense ought to be tight finish pleasant. In 2018, Evan Engram had 45 catches in 11 video games and he had 44 catches in eight video games this yr. That’s excellent news for Noah Fant. The opposite element is a tailback who can catch passes. Saquon Barkley had a whopping 141 catches in two seasons. As for cornerback, Yiadom is underneath contract so his standing is unchanged proper now. Harris hits free company in mid-March and I’m in all probability within the minority in believing he’ll stick with the Broncos.

Ryan, how will Pat Shurmur form the Broncos’ offense? He looks like he has a powerful monitor file with quarterbacks. I’d like to see what he can do with Drew Lock, however do you suppose we want extra weapons to beef up the receiving corps? We have now expertise however lack expertise and depth.



— Kyle, Fort Collins

I hit on some components of Shurmur’s offense in an evaluation piece earlier this week. Within the recreation I charted (house loss to Arizona), he used “11” personnel (three receivers/one again/one tight finish) on 51 of 70 snaps. That amplifies the necessity for the Broncos to contemplate a speedy receiver within the first spherical to enhance Sutton. The problem for normal supervisor John Elway: The draft is supposedly loaded at receiver so does he take a cornerback or inside linebacker at No. 15 realizing he can nonetheless get a superb one within the second spherical? The talent gamers readily available gained invaluable expertise over the past yr (Lock/Fant) or two seasons (Sutton/Phillip Lindsay/Royce Freeman).

What’s the very best use of all of the draft picks? Fill a number of holes or bundle a few of them and go large?



— Stu Mitchell, Santa Monica, Calif.

This will likely be an incredible speaking level for the subsequent three months. The Broncos at present have 5 picks within the opening three rounds and 7 picks in rounds 1-Four — loads of chips to assist the depth chart … or transfer as much as get a participant they covet. I’ve all the time favored the filling of a number of spots as a result of the extra kicks on the can, the extra possibilities to hit on a decide. However look ahead to the second spherical: The Broncos may use considered one of their third-rounders to maneuver to the highest of the second spherical. Loads will depend on what depth containers are checked throughout free company.

Ryan, I received it! Backup quarterback, go get Trevor Siemian. You weren’t right here when he was, however he’s skilled and sort of competent. What do you suppose?



— Jim, Denver

Siemian is a free agent after beginning one recreation for the New York Jets and sustaining a season-ending damaged ankle. He has 25 begins of NFL expertise (24 with the Broncos, 13-11 file). However that is the place Shurmur’s imminent arrival may change the plan at quarterback. Scangarello might have been snug with Brandon Allen and/or Brett Rypien because the backups to Lock. Shurmur might favor a No. 2 quarterback who’s well-versed in his offense.

Other than the penalties, how do you fee left deal with Garett Bolles‘ blocking? I’m questioning if he must be changed even when he can cease getting the penalties.



— Craig B., Lehi, Utah

Bolles led the Broncos with 17 penalties and 10 enforced penalties. Method too many as everyone is aware of. However what the Broncos are relying on is the development he confirmed within the second half of the season carries over to 2020. Video games 1-Eight: 9 penalties, 15 pass-rush “disruptions” allowed and 1 1/ 2 “bad” run performs (achieve of 1 or fewer yards). Video games 9-16: Eight penalties, 5 pass-rush “disruptions” and three “bad” run performs. The strides in safety are notable. I wouldn’t decide up his fifth-year possibility, although — make him earn that second contract.

One of the best ways for the Broncos to achieve the playoffs in 2020 is to win the AFC West and the one manner to do this is to beat Kansas Metropolis. And the one technique to beat the Chiefs is to draft a participant to lastly cowl a superb tight finish. Till John Elway and Vic Fangio work out how one can cease groups with a mediocre or higher tight finish, they may proceed to lose video games. Ryan, what do you recommend? An excessive amount of time on my arms now that our pheasant season closed.



— George Vandel, Pierre, S.D.

The Broncos scored one landing towards the Chiefs in two video games this yr. Kansas Metropolis scored 4 touchdowns … within the second quarter of Sunday’s win over Houston. The gulf is vast. The Broncos had an opportunity to draft inside linebacker Devin Bush at No. 10 general final yr, however traded down 10 spots to take Fant, a part of a bundle that features a third-rounder this yr. What the Broncos determine with main tackler Todd Davis will crystallize in the event that they suppose protecting the tight finish is an enormous downside. The Broncos ought to take a detailed have a look at the entire high inside linebackers and see if they will make a superb tandem with Alexander Johnson.

Do you suppose Randy Gradishar will get into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame this yr? He was unbelievable manner again when for Denver.



— George Miller, Parker

Colleague Kyle Newman wrote about Gradishar’s candidacy earlier this week. The ultimate 19 members of the “Centennial Slate” will likely be introduced on NFL Community beginning Wednesday at 5 a.m. MST. Gradishar is considered one of 38 finalists for the 15 spots reserved for senior gamers. That the “Orange Crush” protection doesn’t have a Corridor of Famer is complicated. He made seven Professional Bowls and was a two-time All-Professional choice and his 2,049 tackles are most in Broncos historical past.