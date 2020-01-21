Broncos Mailbag: Should John Elway trade up to take Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons?

Denver Publish Broncos author Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag weekly through the season.

Why is former Broncos nice Dennis Smith not within the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame or talked about as a contender for Canton? As a security his numbers are simply pretty much as good as Steve Atwater’s.

— Jimmy D., Staten Island, N.Y.

From 1981-94 (all with the Broncos), Smith performed 184 regular-season video games and per Professional Soccer Reference, was credited with 1,158 tackles, 30 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries. He was a six-time Professional Bowl honoree, two-time first-team All-Professional and one-time second crew. He was inducted to the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2001. In accordance with the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame’s web site, Smith has by no means been a finalist. His finest shot could be by means of the senior’s class (gamers who’ve been retired not less than 25 years). Safeties who performed throughout Smith’s period who’re within the Corridor: Kenny Easley and Ronnie Lott (who additionally performed some cornerback). That’s it, and that’s the issue for Smith — safeties merely haven’t generated the identical consideration as cornerbacks.

With Randy Gradishar nonetheless not entering into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame, the refrain of bias in opposition to the Broncos started to rise once more. Do you suppose there’s a bias in opposition to the Broncos? And have you ever ever requested the committee members outright what their reasoning is for passing over a linebacker who has carried out greater than a number of the linebackers already within the HOF?

— Del, Lamar

There shouldn’t be a refrain a few Broncos’ bias. As colleague Kyle Newman and I mentioned on the “First and Orange” podcast final week, it’s pathetic to play the “Broncos Bias” card when speaking about Gradishar. Simply have a look at the previous few years. Floyd Little. Terrell Davis. Shannon Sharpe. Champ Bailey. Pat Bowlen. All inducted since 2010. The Broncos have been properly represented in Canton. As for Gradishar, the hue and cry in Denver after he was denied entry final week was the identical sort of disappointment expressed by supporters of coaches Tom Flores (two Tremendous Bowl titles) and Don Coryell (offensive innovator). Gradishar will return into the senior’s pool subsequent 12 months so there stays hope he can get in.

Ryan, what do you suppose is our largest precedence in free company? I all the time imagine the battle is gained within the trenches, so beefing up our offensive and defensive strains is a should. We may use extra weapons for Drew Lock, too. What says you?

— Michael, Parker

All the above. The Broncos’ wants are equal components apparent (receiver/cornerback/proper guard/inside linebacker) and to be decided (cornerback/line of defense). By the early accounts, the draft is deep with expertise at receiver and inside offensive line. The Broncos have confirmed the previous few years they will draft plug-and-play rookies in receiver Courtland Sutton and left guard Dalton Risner. That needs to be their technique. Cornerback and line of defense are extra difficult. If Chris Harris walks in free company, the Broncos higher have the cash able to signal a veteran alternative. At defensive finish, Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris are free brokers, so in the event that they re-sign Wolfe however don’t need to splurge on Harris, they want to take a look at Three-Four ends coming off their rookie contracts. General, proper now, because it stands, I might say: 1. Cornerback. 2. Receiver. Three. Guard. Four. Inside linebacker. 5. Defensive finish.

Good day from Colombia, South America: I’m somewhat bit involved concerning the evolution of quarterbacks over the past decade and the hiring of Pat Shurmur as the brand new offensive coordinator. Do you suppose that he’ll get probably the most out of Drew Lock to make him a aggressive quarterback and, ultimately, compete in opposition to the Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jacksons of as we speak’s sport?

— Diego Castro, Bogota, Colombia

The fascinating half about Shurmur’s hiring is the way it didn’t generate any buzz. There wasn’t an outcry of negativity concerning the rent (Shurmur’s offenses haven’t put up shiny statistics) or a flood of constructive feedback (a veteran play-caller working with Lock will work). To me, that simply reveals Broncos followers have seen this play earlier than … rather a lot. Shurmur is the fifth play-caller in as a few years. As for the evolution of the quarterback place, that’s one plus for Shurmur — he has appeared to adapt to the occasions and has gotten his younger passers to point out enchancment. Let’s gradual the roll on placing Lock within the firm of Mahomes/Jackson till, you already know, he performs a full season.

After watching Joe Burrow within the nationwide championship sport, he’s the closest factor to a transcendent quarterback I’ve seen in a few years (I keep in mind when Denver traded for Elway). I like Drew Lock and perceive the philosophy of surrounding him with a greater supporting solid by means of the draft. however is that this the distinctive time to go all out and put collectively a package deal to draft Burrow? Wouldn’t it be clever to package deal Lock, draft picks and gamers to entice Cincinnati to commerce the primary decide? Quarterbacks of this caliber are a rarity, and are the franchise basis for many years.

— Kenny Wikler, Lake Oswego

I agree that Burrow is a novel prospect, though not on the potential stage of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. However Cincinnati has given no indication that it’s excited about buying and selling out of the highest spot. The Bengals know their rebuild can begin with deciding on Burrow. The opposite factor is, it could price the Broncos a ton of belongings (No. 1s in 2021-22 for starters) to maneuver up from No. 15 to the highest spot. That might rob an enormous probability to construct wanted depth and/or discover a number of starters.

Do you suppose with the 15th decide the Broncos ought to take Isaiah Simmons from Clemson? He’s a big-play strongside linebacker with actually good cowl expertise, plus he’s 6-foot-Three and would be capable of stick with the tight finish which has been an enormous drawback for Denver. What’s your take?

— Rudy Ortiz, Albuquerque, N.M.

Simmons could be a fantastic match for the Broncos, however I doubt he’ll be on the board at No. 15 so it could require a commerce up. Simmons declared for the draft over the weekend following his fourth-year junior season. What’s enticing about him is he can play everywhere in the discipline (protection, security, linebacker) and do it properly. He would have been a top-40 decide had he declared final 12 months, however used 2019 to extend his inventory. Simmons could not get previous the Giants at No. Four, Carolina at No. 7 or Jacksonville at No. 9. However he could be one of many gamers I might contemplate shifting as much as draft.