Broncos Mailbag: Would Marcus Mariota be a fit at back-up quarterback?

When can we anticipate to see Ed McCaffrey enshrined into the Broncos Ring of Fame? He was an awesome vast receiver and his block within the Tremendous Bowl towards Inexperienced Bay is a basic spotlight. Plus, he held onto the ball after having his tibia/fibula fractured on a play. I imply, that’s a devoted participant.

— Colleen Day, Arizona

This query had me McCaffrey’s statistics and the resumes of these already within the Ring of Fame. Solely 33 folks have their names on the stadium since “The Ring” was created in 1984. In 2010-11 and ’18, for instance, no one was voted in. McCaffrey, lately named the top coach at Northern Colorado and a long-time Denver space resident, performed 121 video games (105 begins) within the common season for the Broncos and had 462 catches. The longevity and manufacturing actually benefit consideration. There are 4 receivers within the Ring of Fame: Rick Upchurch, Rod Smith, Haven Moses and Lionel Taylor.

I believe the Broncos’ tight finish/receiving corps is on monitor to really change into elite. The event of each Noah Fant and Courtland Sutton provides me cause for optimism as does the seeming finish to the woes at quarterback. Subsequent yr could possibly be a superb one if all goes effectively. However I’m nonetheless puzzled as to why we removed Emmanuel Sanders. Our receiving corps would already be on the high of the rankings with these three. Remind me once more, why did we do away with Sanders?

— Joe DiLaura, Erie

I’ll reference Mark Kiszla’s column in Sunday’s newspaper and agree: Common supervisor John Elway made an awesome choice buying and selling Sanders to San Francisco for 2 draft picks (rounds Three-Four). Sanders was within the remaining yr of his contract, so he was going to stroll within the offseason anyway. However extra importantly, it was time handy the receiver room off to Sutton. The Broncos have been clearly chafed at Sanders, to the purpose the place he and Elway met after the Tennessee recreation. As for the tight ends and receivers at the moment on the roster, Fant and Sutton are a superb place to begin and the likes of Jeff Heuerman, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton have worth. The Broncos do want to judge the highest a part of the draft to see which receivers match the offense.

I had given up on the Broncos this yr, however then got here Brandon Allen and after that, the true deal confirmed up in Drew Lock. I believe the Broncos ought to let Joe Flacco go, preserve Allen and Brett Rypien with Lock. The quarterback scenario is taken care of. I additionally suppose that John Elway ought to discover a solution to preserve Shelby Harris for his contribution to the staff this yr. I need to say Garret Bolles must work on his recreation this offseason. So what do you concentrate on the Broncos attempting to maintain the gamers that they’ve apart from Devontae Booker and change him with Khalfani Muhammad from the observe squad?

— Sam Jones, Fairfield, Calif.

The Broncos welcome you again, Sam. Quarterback — Allen began three video games and offered a momentary jolt (win over Cleveland) after which Lock went Four-1 in his 5 begins. It could be gorgeous if Flacco stays with the staff. Why would he stick round to be the backup? Shelby Harris — He’s a free agent in March and will the Broncos select to re-sign him as an alternative of Derek Wolfe? Presumably, however they could be extra inclined to pay Wolfe lower than what Harris would command. Bolles — Agreed that he must have a devoted offseason. Holding personal free brokers — I wrote about this final Tuesday and urged Elway to deal with the in-house gamers quite than chasing different groups’ leftovers. Booker received’t be again, however Muhammad signed a futures deal final week, so he’ll be in camp.

Hey Ryan, I’ve an answer to the Broncos O-line issues. 1. Minimize Ron Leary. He’s a superb participant however all the time damage and never price what he’s being paid. 2. Transfer Garret Bolles into Leary’s proper guard spot. He would do significantly better there with assist from the fitting sort out and middle. Then the Broncos aren’t giving up on a high draft choose. Three. Re-sign Connor McGovern. He’s performed effectively sufficient to benefit a long-term contact. Four. Commerce for Trent Williams to play left sort out. It’ll possible price the Broncos draft capital and wage cap area however he’s price it. 5. Clearly preserve Dalton Risner proper the place he’s at LG. That leaves Elijah Wilkerson to be your key swing OL. I believe this would offer a better-than-average O-line to guard our younger quarterback and open up holes for the working backs, too. What do you suppose?

— Brandon, Rogers, Minn.

Brandon has it discovered … a few of it. 1. I don’t anticipate Leary (proper guard) to be again due to his harm points and the actual fact they will create $eight.5 million in wage cap area by chopping him. 2. No person I’ve talked to in two years right here believes Bolles can play guard. Three. McGovern must be a precedence as a result of it’s simpler to maintain a middle than discover one and he has a superb rapport with quarterback Drew Lock. Allocate among the Leary financial savings towards McGovern. Four. The Broncos shouldn’t be occupied with Williams, mainly as a result of the associated fee would begin with this yr’s first-round choose. 5. Risner is the left guard of the current and future and Wilkinson (a restricted free agent) is a succesful swing sort out.

Final yr, Denver lastly invested in a stable offensive lineman (Dalton Risner) within the second spherical. They want to take action once more this offseason. As you already know, with a superb offensive line, the receivers and working backs will likely be extra productive. All of it begins with the road! Bolles could also be higher suited at proper sort out. Denver must put money into a superb left sort out (Tristan Wirfs perhaps?) and a proper guard as effectively. I’d prioritize these positions over vast receiver. What do you suppose?

— Kenny Wikler, Lake Oswego, Ore.

Wirfs (who hasn’t declared for the draft but) performs at Iowa and it might be shocking if he’s on the board at No. 15 for the Broncos. However I get it, the Broncos do must fortify their offensive line. If McGovern re-signs, that takes care of middle. Risner is the left guard, Ja’Wuan James (if wholesome) the fitting sort out and, sure, I anticipate Bolles to be the left sort out. That leaves proper guard, and that may be addressed in rounds 2-Three. This might enable the Broncos to go cornerback or receiver in spherical 1. Drafting a plug-and-play proper guard this yr, like they did final yr with Risner, must be a precedence.

Regarding the possession of the Broncos, Joe Ellis has principally mentioned if the Bowlen youngsters don’t get behind Brittany Bowlen, then the staff will go up on the market. Has anyone stood up and mentioned they’re prepared to purchase the Broncos if or when that occurs?

— Del, Lamar

I’m positive there are loads of behind-the-scenes machinations from those that would have an curiosity in shopping for the Broncos. The perfect place to start out for any potential purchaser isn’t the Broncos’ facility, however the league workplace. Letting Roger Goodell and Co., know they’re , within the occasion the staff is ultimately up on the market, is the primary transfer.

Why not think about Marcus Mariota ought to he be obtainable?

— Stephen LInder, Billings, Mont.

The backup quarterback scenario is price monitoring. If the Broncos really feel Allen generally is a succesful No. 2, then that’s a simple resolution and a cheap one, too. Rypien can enter camp hoping to win a contest with Allen or persuade the Broncos they should preserve three quarterbacks on the energetic roster. However let’s say Elway, coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Wealthy Scangarello need an skilled backup. Mariota will in all probability be on the look-out for a scenario the place he has an opportunity to win the beginning job. That’s not taking place right here, however buying a seasoned quarterback who is aware of he’s the No. 2 may make sense.