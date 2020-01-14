News

Broncos Noah Fant, Dalton Risner named to PFWA all-rookie team

January 15, 2020
A pair of first-year Broncos gamers have been honored on Tuesday.

Tight finish Noah Fant and guard Dalton Risner have been named to the Professional Soccer Writers of America’s 2019 all-rookie crew.

Fant, Denver first-round choose final yr, led all rookie tight ends in receptions (40) and yards (562). He was tied for second in touchdowns with three.

Risner, 24, was chosen by the Broncos within the second spherical with the 41st total choose in 2019. Risner began all 16 video games for Denver.

Right here is the total roster:

Offense


QB – Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals


RB – Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles


WR – A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans; Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins


TE – Noah Fant, Denver Broncos


C – Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints


G – Elgton Jenkins, Inexperienced Bay Packers; Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos


T – Tytus Howard, Houston Texans; Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Protection


DL – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Ed Oliver, Buffalo Payments


LB – Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers; Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers


CB – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, New Orleans Saints; Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers


S – Darnell Savage, Inexperienced Bay Packers; Juan Thornhill, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Particular Groups


PK – Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns


P – Jamie Gillan, Cleveland Browns


KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs


PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints


ST – Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers

