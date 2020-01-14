Broncos Noah Fant, Dalton Risner named to PFWA all-rookie team

A pair of first-year Broncos gamers have been honored on Tuesday.

Tight finish Noah Fant and guard Dalton Risner have been named to the Professional Soccer Writers of America’s 2019 all-rookie crew.

Fant, Denver first-round choose final yr, led all rookie tight ends in receptions (40) and yards (562). He was tied for second in touchdowns with three.

Risner, 24, was chosen by the Broncos within the second spherical with the 41st total choose in 2019. Risner began all 16 video games for Denver.

Right here is the total roster:

Offense



QB – Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals



RB – Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles



WR – A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans; Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins



TE – Noah Fant, Denver Broncos



C – Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints



G – Elgton Jenkins, Inexperienced Bay Packers; Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos



T – Tytus Howard, Houston Texans; Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Protection



DL – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Ed Oliver, Buffalo Payments



LB – Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers; Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



CB – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, New Orleans Saints; Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



S – Darnell Savage, Inexperienced Bay Packers; Juan Thornhill, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Particular Groups



PK – Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns



P – Jamie Gillan, Cleveland Browns



KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs



PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints



ST – Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers