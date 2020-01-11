Broncos OLB coach Brandon Staley to become Rams defensive coordinator, source says

Broncos exterior linebackers coach Brandon Staley would be the Los Angeles Rams’ new defensive coordinator, a league supply confirmed Friday night time. He’s the primary assistant coach to go away the Broncos this offseason.

Staley traveled to southern California on Thursday night time and interviewed with coach Sean McVay on Friday.

Staley replaces Wade Phillips, who was dismissed final week after three seasons with the Rams.

Together with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, Staley was one in every of two assistants who adopted coach Vic Fangio to the Broncos final January.

Broncos exterior linebackers accounted for 15 half of sacks this yr, together with a team-high eight by Von Miller. Staley was credited with creating rookies Malik Reed and Justin Hollins and serving to veteran Jeremiah Attaochu be taught the system as soon as he signed in early October following Bradley Chubb’s season-ending ACL harm.

The Rams completed 13th in yards allowed and 16th in factors allowed this yr. Staley inherits a protection that’s led by perennial All-Professional Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.