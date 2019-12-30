Broncos’ Phillip Lindsay plans on using second straight 1,000-yard rushing season as stepping stone

For Phillip Lindsay, changing into the primary undrafted participant in NFL historical past to start out his profession with consecutive 1,000-yard dashing seasons is a stepping stone.

Lindsay hit the mark within the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 16-15 win over Oakland within the season finale on Sunday at Mile Excessive. The tailback completed with 53 yards and 1,011 on the 12 months to comply with up final season’s 1,037-yard marketing campaign that earned him a Professional Bowl choice.

“I got to showcase my toughness and my ability to be an every-down back by getting to 1,000 again, because a lot of people were doubting me on that,” Lindsay mentioned. “Now, I simply must go construct on this, look myself within the mirror and discover methods to get higher within the passing recreation, the blocking recreation, the operating recreation.

“I want to be an elite back. I don’t just want to be here — I want to be in the top five in the league. I want to be the top one.”

The 25-year-old’s scrappiness and I’ll-show-you mentality bodes properly for Lindsay increasing on his potential, particularly as quarterback Drew Lock and the Broncos closed the season with the franchise’s first tangible hope in 4 years.

“Phil’s been a critically selfless player on our team,” tight finish Noah Fant mentioned. “He’s had some games where he hasn’t had the most yards, but he’s made up for that with some big games. And he hasn’t lost his chip at all. He’s out to prove he’s one of the best, and he’s got a great work ethic.”

And, as Lindsay’s second 1,000-yard season gives one more rebuke of draft pundits — “It’s not a very good accomplishment for all the people that bypassed him in the draft,” coach Vic Fangio identified — the previous Denver South and Colorado star now has an offseason of coaching forward of him to get wholesome.

That may spell unhealthy information for the remainder of the league, middle Connor McGovern mentioned.

“He worked extremely hard coming back from the (wrist) injury at the end of last year because he spent pretty much the whole offseason working out, getting healthy,” McGovern mentioned. “With him being healthy heading into this offseason, I think he’s set up for a special year next year.”

Lindsay mentioned this 12 months’s 1,000 yards have been the “hardest to get” in his younger profession. He additionally posted a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in his closing two years in Boulder after leaving South because the Rebels’ all-time main rusher. He wanted 42 yards to hit the mark Sunday, however left guard Dalton Risner famous Lindsay wasn’t centered on the quantity.

“He was after that 1,000 yards, for sure, but he runs the ball hard every time anyways,” Risner mentioned. “He’s brought the same attitude to every game, and that’s part of what makes him dynamic.”

Lindsay practically misplaced the milestone simply minutes after conducting it.

After eclipsing 1,000 yards on the 7:48 mark within the fourth quarter, he was stuffed three consecutive instances: for no achieve and losses of 5 and 1 yards. That introduced his season tally all the way down to 1,001 yards, however he completed with a pair constructive runs.

“That would have (stunk) if I dipped back under 1,000,” Lindsay mentioned. “But I was able to get the momentum back and finish the game and season strong.”

Lindsay in uncommon air

Along with changing into the primary undrafted free agent with two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start out his profession, Phillip Lindsay joined a small group of Broncos to prime 1,000 dashing yards in consecutive seasons.