Phillip Lindsay etched his title into the Broncos historical past ebook on Sunday.

The second-year working again grew to become the fourth Denver participant to achieve 1,000 yards dashing in consecutive seasons, and first since Clinton Portis in 2003. He’s additionally the primary undrafted working again to start out his profession with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Terrell Davis (1995-98) and Bobby Humphrey (1989-90) additionally achieved the feat.

Lindsay entered the sport towards the Raiders needing 42 yards. He reached the mark within the fourth quarter.