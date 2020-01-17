On this episode of the First-&-Orange podcast, Denver Publish beat writers Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran talk about the Broncos’ altering of the guard at offensive coordinator. With Wealthy Scangarello out after one season and Pat Shurmur in as the brand new play-caller, what does that imply for quarterback Drew Lock and the offense? Did coach Vic Fangio make the suitable transfer by giving Scangarello a pink slip after one season?

