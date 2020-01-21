Who ought to the Broncos goal throughout practices this week main into Saturday’s sport in Cellular, Alabama?

On this episode of the First-&-Orange podcast, Denver Publish beat writers Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview the 2020 Senior Bowl in Cellular, Alabama. Who ought to the Broncos goal throughout practices this week main into Saturday’s sport at Ladd-Peebles Stadium? Who’re probably the most notable prospects on every roster? Plus, extra evaluation.

