On this episode of the First-&-Orange podcast, Denver Publish beat writers Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran talk about former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar lacking out on the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame as soon as once more. Why didn’t Gradishar make the reduce for the NFL’s particular Centennial Slate? Plus, evaluation on former Broncos and modern-day Corridor of Fame finalists Steve Atwater and John Lynch.

