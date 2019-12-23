Broncos QB Drew Lock’s development gained another step against Lions’ defense: Patience

Every recreation, residence or away, win or lose, is a brand new expertise for Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

Exhibit D was Sunday’s 27-17 win over Detroit when Lock discovered the worth of endurance.

Coming into the sport, the Broncos believed the Lions would play man-to-man protection, permitting for Lock to probe down the sector. As a substitute, the Lions performed zone, which required a take-what-they-are-providing mindset shift for Lock.

“That’s part of the growing process,” coach Vic Fangio stated Monday. “They came out and played looking for (us to take) shots and played zone and the shots weren’t there. He didn’t force it, which was good.”

Higher than good was Lock’s ultimate stat line — 25-of-33 passing for 192 yards, one landing and a 99.6 score. It was his first interception-free recreation in 4 begins.

Solely three of Lock’s makes an attempt traveled greater than 16 yards within the air (no completions). However the place Lock received the offense going after three punts to begin was working medium-range passes basically and medium-range passes to the center of the sector specifically.

On passes that traveled 6-10 yards within the air Lock was 5 of seven for 45 yards.

On passes that traveled 11-15 yards within the air Lock was 5 of 6 for 76 yards. He had tried solely eight such passes in his first three video games.

It was the primary time this yr the Broncos didn’t have a cross completion of longer than 20 yards. And it didn’t matter.

“That’s in my game, too,” Lock stated. “I can definitely be a gunslinger, but at the same time, I’ll (check) it down if I have to.”

The primary have-to got here on the Broncos’ first play. On a bootleg to his proper, Lock seemed to be on the lookout for receiver Courtland Sutton on a shallow crossing route — not a deep shot, however a excessive proportion opener. However Lock needed to double pump when the Lions performed zone protection and security Tracy Walker re-routed Sutton. The cross was incomplete.

Sutton was focused solely as soon as downfield — a 53-yard Lock underthrow. However Sutton’s presence opened up pockets within the zone for DaeSean Hamilton (six catches) and Tim Patrick (5 receptions).

Taking the small revenue as an alternative of going broke by being over aggressive was one other step in Lock’s growth.

The Broncos shut the season Sunday in opposition to Oakland and Fangio stated he solely needs to see “just more good play,” from Lock.

“I think he’s capable of more,” Fangio stated. “He’s played good, but I think he can play even better.”

Has 4 video games been sufficient for the Broncos to really feel snug with Lock as their quarterback going into 2020?

“He’s done enough to show that he could definitely be the guy,” Fangio stated. “We’re looking for that to be the case.”

Fangio praises fill-ins. Proper deal with Jake Rodgers performed the ultimate 56 snaps in aid of Eljiah Wilkinson (ankle) and left guard Patrick Morris performed all 37 second-half snaps in aid of Dalton Risner (flu). “Both Pat and Jake came in and did commendable jobs,” Fangio stated. “Kudos to those guys.”

Harm report. Fangio stated it’s too early to find out if Wilkinson can begin in opposition to Oakland and Ja’Wuan James is “still in play” to be obtainable though he has not practiced since taking part in in opposition to Houston on Dec. eight. Fangio stated the Broncos “would like” to put defensive finish Adam Gotsis (knee surgical procedure) on injured reserve to create a roster spot for Week 17.

Sick bay. Fangio stated 10 gamers have been hit by the flu bug final week, together with Lock. “Once we were aware it was happening, which was early last week, we brought the super-duper cleaning crew in and they scrubbed down everything in the meeting rooms, the bathrooms, the showers, the locker room,” Fangio stated. “We tried to do everything we could.”