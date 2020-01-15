Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton named to Pro Bowl

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton was named to the Professional Bowl right this moment as an damage alternative for Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins.

It is going to be Sutton’s first look within the recreation, which is Jan. 26 in Orlando. He joins Broncos outdoors linebacker Von Miller.

Sutton led the Broncos with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and 6 touchdowns this 12 months, ending 10th in yards and second in catches of at the least 25 yards (16).

A second-round choose from SMU in 2018, Sutton’s 1,816 yards and 10 touchdowns are probably the most in franchise historical past by way of two seasons.

Sutton joins operating again Phillip Lindsay as Broncos’ Professional Bowlers from the 2018 rookie class. Lindsay was voted to the sport final 12 months, however was unable to play due to a wrist damage.